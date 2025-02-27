ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood legend and two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman was found deceased in his New Mexico home along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed the news to local reporters just after midnight on Thursday morning (February 27). He said there was no immediate indication of foul play but did not elaborate further on a cause of death: “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

RELATED:

Gene Hackman was found deceased in his New Mexico home along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog

Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Eugene Allen Hackman, born January 30, 1930, was 95 years old at the time of his passing. A distinguished veteran of the US Marine Corps, he was best known for his extensive acting career. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in the 1971 thriller The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for his part in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 Western Unforgiven.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Known for his “tough guy” roles, Hackman’s career spanned six decades. He gained particular acclaim for his portrayal of villain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman film. He retired in 2004 after starring with Ray Romano in the comedy Welcome to Mooseport.



Gene gained acclaim for his portrayal of vil lain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman film

Share icon

Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images

The California native had three children with his first wife Faye Maltese before marrying classical pianist Betsy Arakawa in 1991. She was 65 when her body was found alongside her husband’s.

The couple shared a home in the Santa Fe Summit community just north of the New Mexico cultural hub. It was featured in Architectural Digest in 1990 for its Southwestern style and views of the Colorado mountains. They were both said to be active in the local community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Creative Commons Attribution

Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95.

Gene was one of the greatest actors of his, or anyone’s generation. He was a powerhouse, as adept at comedy as he was drama. Today is a very sad day, we’ve lost a legend. Gene was a giant of cinema.

R.I.P Gene Hackman pic.twitter.com/iL19ky4not — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) February 27, 2025



The Crimson Tide star was also reportedly an animal lover. While filming The Replacements in Baltimore, two stray dogs were found on set. Hackman took them to the local animal shelter, which named the dogs Gene and Keanu after the actor and his co-star Keanu Reeves. He later adopted the one named Gene.

The couple’s current pet dog was found deceased along with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT