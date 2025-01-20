ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump has returned to the White House, bringing her impactful fashion choices with her.

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, all eyes were on the Slovenia-born model, who wore a navy blue coat by Adam Lippes and a hat with a white ribbon by Eric Javits, both US designers.

The dark ensemble—particularly the massive hat—did not go unnoticed, sparking hilarious comparisons to 1920s mobsters, UFOs, and different cartoon characters.

The first ladies' fashion has always communicated a bigger message, notes Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times' chief fashion critic. For instance, Jacqueline Kennedy projected elegance with her pillbox hats and pastel suits, while Michelle Obama preferred more casual and affordable pieces and Jill Biden favored domestic designers and focused on attainability.

It was only natural then that, after Melania's latest look went viral, netizens rushed to compare it with the most memorable Inauguration Day looks by First Ladies of the USA through the years.