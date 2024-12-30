ADVERTISEMENT

This year, we’ve seen many questionable celebrity outfits on the red carpets of award shows and other prestigious star-studded events. While some netizens have focused on the groundbreaking nature of the designs, praising their wearers for pushing boundaries and taking risks, others simply felt that certain styles should never have left the atelier.

From deconstructed ballerina looks to outfits inspired by the Power Rangers and medieval warriors, let’s take a look back at what were considered some of the worst celebrity looks of 2024.