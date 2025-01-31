From The Voice to “I Do”: How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Love Story Began

ADVERTISEMENT

After enduring tough divorces in the spotlight, Gwen Stefani and country singer Blake Shelton found each other amidst the chaos and became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Together, they’ve crafted popular pop-country love songs and built a beautiful family.

In this article, we’ll break down their relationship timeline, from the magical moment they first crossed paths on The Voice to their unforgettable wedding in Oklahoma, and delve into the heartfelt songs they’ve crafted together, catch up on their latest adventures, and shine a light on how Blake has embraced his role as an amazing stepfather to Stefani’s three boys.

Highlights Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2014.

They began dating in 2015 after both endured high-profile divorces.

The couple got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating.

They married on July 3, 2021, in Oklahoma, with Carson Daly officiating.

Their music collaborations deeply reflect their personal connection.

Love That Defied the Odds

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met in 2014 on Season 7 of The Voice on NBC. At the time, Stefani was still married to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and Blake Shelton was married to ex-wife Miranda Lambert. They were both navigating difficulties in their respective relationships.

The new friends shared their first selfie in November 2014.

In 2015, during the filming of Season 9 of The Voice, Stefani and Shelton began to form a friendship based on their impending divorces.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stefani recounted the moment that a visibly upset Shelton disclosed his divorce from Lambert to the cast and producers of The Voice. Given her own similar situation with Rossdale, she said, “I was in shock because I felt like he was exposing me.”

Beyond their colleagues’ friendship, the two became supportive confidantes during their respective marriage breakdowns. Stefani described this as “just unbelievable” because God simultaneously put them in the same position.

In the summer of 2015, Shelton and Stefani announced their divorce.

Despite her growing feelings for Shelton, Stefani was reluctant to enter another relationship. In an interview with People, she said their lives were “chaos” and “complete turmoil.”

Stefani decided they wouldn’t even text to ensure no relationship would blossom. However, Shelton had other plans.

Using music as a way to stay in contact with Stefani, Shelton texted her for help finishing a half-written song. Stefani ultimately couldn’t resist and helped him. “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” was the first song they ever wrote together.

Speculation of their romance began in October 2015 when the two were spotted together over Halloween weekend, with Stefani fittingly dressed as a “country girl.” Both Stefani’s and Shelton’s reps confirmed the coupling days later (per US Weekly and E! News).

The new couple made their official red carpet debut at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the Glamour’s Women of the Year Award that same year, Stefani spoke about Shelton in her acceptance speech. After detailing the challenges surrounding her divorce, she said, “Thank you for kissing me back to life.”

During an interview with Billboard, Blake praised Gwen. He said, “[She] saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?”

Stefani’s new relationship with Shelton even became the source of jokes for their co-stars on The Voice. During a promo for the show, Adam Levine humorously taunted, “Hey Blake, your girlfriend’s sitting next to me!”

Over the next few years, the couple attended various events together and featured regularly on each other’s social media.

After roughly five years of dating, the couple was engaged in October 2020. They announced their engagement via Instagram with a sweet picture of them kissing and Gwen showing off her engagement ring.

Gwen captioned her photo with “Yes, please!” Blake wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani, thanks for saving my 2020… and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Marriage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch. The couple was married by long-time friend Carson Daly in front of close family and friends, including Stefani’s three children she shares with ex-Gavin Rossdale.

During her 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, Stefani recounted the vows she and Shelton wrote for each other. Despite being a songwriter, she struggled to write her vows and procrastinated until the last few days before the wedding.

Eventually, the words flowed, and she “nailed it.” To her surprise and delight, Shelton’s vows came in the form of a song he had written for her. So many happy tears flowed that Stefani had to redo her makeup for the photos!

Since their marriage, the couple has continually gushed about each other in interviews and social media posts.

In a recent interview with People, Stefani shared her gratitude for meeting Blake the way she did. Following her divorce, she revealed, “I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream.” She said, “God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle.”

Gwen and Blake’s Music Collaborations

Since Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, they have been making beautiful music together. To date, the couple has collaborated on six songs.

During a performance of “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” Shelton admitted, “I only started this song just to try and impress you.” Stefani adorably replied, “It worked!”

Audiences can’t help but feel the couple’s deep, personal connection in their music. Most of their duets, including “Nobody But You” (2020) and “Happy Anywhere” (2020), draw parallels with the couple’s real-life romance.

In 2024, the couple released “Purple Irises,” which they described as about planting the seeds and hoping for love. It also talks about “weathering all the different seasons of growth” (per Today).

Like their previous songs, “Purple Irises” mirrors their relationship; together, they planted the seeds and are continuing to grow.

With several duets together, fans are hoping for a full album from the pop-country duo. The possibility certainly exists; Stefani revealed to Nylon that they have “fantasized” about a joint album because she will always “want to write music with Blake Shelton.”

Debunking Pregnancy and Divorce Rumors

Despite their ages — Stefani at 55 and Shelton at 48 — they have encountered rumors about possibly expanding their family.

Stefani seemed to poke fun at the gossip in April 2016; she posted a sonogram picture on Instagram with the caption, “It’s a girl.” Many fans failed to notice that she posted on April Fool’s Day.

Share icon Image credits: @gwenstefani

Months later, US Weekly reported the couple was actively trying to conceive. A source close to Stefani said she was “totally smitten” and wanted to have a baby with Blake.

Pregnancy rumors cropped up in 2017 when RadarOnline reported that Stefani was pregnant. The couple have never publically commented on expanding their family.

Alongside rumors of pregnancy, inevitable divorce rumors also plague the couple. With such busy careers, Stefani and Shelton often spend long periods of time apart.

When Shelton announced his “Back to the Honky Tonk 2024” tour on social media, fans were quick to comment about his relationship with Stefani. @soozyq_63 wrote, “Blake you and Gwen are so awesome together! Just if you are in different places in your life dont forget to call her and keep in touch.” @danadec20 wrote, “To bad you and [Gwen] are having marital issues I was really hoping that you 2 would make it.”

In November 2024, Stefani released her latest album, “Bouquet.” The album, which features their duet “Purple Irises,” is a love story to Blake, suggesting all of the rumors are just that.

In her interview with Nylon, Gwen revealed the couple doesn’t pay attention to the gossip surrounding their relationship. She said nobody can “get to” the couple because they are “in love and have truly aligned values.”

Referring to divorce rumors, she said they were all lies and that “the truth is the truth,” and she and Shelton know what that is.

Embracing Life as a Blended Family

While children of their own may not be in their future, the couple seems quite content to dote on Stefani’s boys from her previous marriage.

Shelton revealed to People that he takes his role as a stepfather “very seriously.” He even decided to slightly step back from his career so that he wouldn’t have any regrets about raising the children he calls “our kids.”

Shelton revealed that his favorite part of being a stepfather is teaching them about country music and ensuring they get their hands dirty on the family’s Oklahoma ranch.

In 2022, Stefani posted a dedication to Shelton on Instagram for Father’s Day. She captioned a selection of photos with, “god really gave me you for the ups and downs.”

It’s evident that Shelton and Stefani’s children are close, and it looks like Shelton’s country music talent is rubbing off on 16-year-old Zuma. In July 2024, Zuma joined his stepdad on stage to perform a cover of Zach Bryan’s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

What’s Next for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani?

After stepping back from The Voice, Blake Shelton is currently focusing on his new show with Cardon Daly, Barmageddon. The show is filmed inside the Nashville location of Blake’s bar, Ole Red. The show hilariously follows celebrities while they drink and compete in bar games against each other.

Unsurprisingly, Gwen Stefani appeared on Barmageddon, playing against her husband. The couple even engaged in some light-hearted trash talk!

Like Shelton, Stefani is currently taking a break from The Voice. She has a few upcoming performances scheduled, including one with Blake. She’s also celebrating her new album, Bouquet, and continuing to promote her cosmetics line, GXVE (pronounced “give”).

No Doubt fans will be disappointed that there are no plans for a tour or album from the band despite their performance at Coachella in April 2024. The ska singer described performing with No Doubt for the first time since 2015 as “a really nice bow to tie on the relationship.”

FAQ

Who are Gwen Stefani’s children?

Stefani shares sons Kingston (18), Zuma (16), and Apollo (10) with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

How long were Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married to their former spouses?

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for almost 13 years before parting ways. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton was tied to Miranda Lambert for four years before their marriage ended.