Pierce Brosnan Passionately Shuts Down Body-Shamers As Wife Keely Wows With Stunning Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith is proud of her weight loss journey — and she wasn’t afraid to show her transformation as her and her husband supported George Clooney during his Broadway debut on Thursday, April 3.

At the MobLand premiere in New York City this past week, the former James Bond actor and the journalist walked the red carpet in confidence and style, in honor of Clooney’s leading role in the production of Good Night, And Good Luck.

Highlights Pierce Brosnan showed a great amount of support to his wife Keely's weight loss journey.

Keely flaunted her weight loss transformation while supporting George Clooney's Broadway debut.

Keely shared an empowering body acceptance message on social media.

While other celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez were also in attendance, it’s undeniable that Smith brought a certain charm to the event.

RELATED:

Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith flaunted her weight loss as the two stepped out to support George Clooney on Broadway

Share icon

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

Wearing a sleeveless black dress with a lace overlay, the 61-year-old donned a matching semi-sheer floral embellished shawl that was draped along her shoulders, additionally carrying a sparkling clutch in her hands.

To top it all off, she let her brunette locks hang effortlessly along her back, adorning it with glittering silver earrings and a necklace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beside her, linking arms, was Brosnan who wore a classic black suit with a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with a dark navy bowtie and sunglasses.

In the past, the two have been quite vocal regarding Smith’s weight, fully embracing her body despite the noise online.

Share icon

Image credits: John Nacion / Getty

Share icon

Image credits: Dave J Hogan / Getty

The author told Vogue in a previous interview, “I never shy away from… my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing,” to which Brosnan agreed, “I love my wife’s curves.”

Just last year, Smith also made sure to silence any haters by posting an empowering quote on social media.

“Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love,” it read, derived from Lexy Florentina. “Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith has been open in the past regarding her body, sharing her acceptance and love for every aspect of her appearance

View on Threads

Share icon

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

ADVERTISEMENT

It continued, “Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy. Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?”

In her caption, Smith expressed her “gratitude” over the body that’s “given and accomplished” so much in 60 years.

Brosnan sweetly supported his beau when one social media user decided to point out all the changes made to their bodies, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

“I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children,” he said.

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And time has certainly not changed that. Earlier this month with Fox News Digital, he continued to gush about his marriage to Smith.

He said, “Look, Keely and I — it will be 31 years here soon and it’s all gone by in the blink of an eye and the speed of a flame. We like each other and we have wonderful sons and we have a creative life.

Brosnan says he seems to have fallen in love with his wife even more, especially after birthing their five children

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

“And it’s about solving problems — how you solve the problems — and how you can deal with them and the stresses and strains of life. But she still makes my heart sing, and she still makes my world turn.”

The film producer sweetly added, “She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor. And that takes a strength and a stamina, and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Australian Women’s Weekly (@womensweeklymag)

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t a surprise that many celebrities, unfortunately, are criticized for their weight. Body shaming is glaringly popular nowadays, especially with the role of social media pushing the notion of an “ideal” body into the minds of many people — particularly women.

Even when public figures break their silence to bring exposure to unrealistic body standards and promote positivity and self-acceptance, others often create their own narrative.

“A deep love that goes beyond physical” someone described their relationship

Share icon

Image credits: redlionny

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ChuckRamsay

Share icon

Image credits: Shipulski

Share icon

Image credits: kenzietuff

Share icon

Image credits: Team_SNEED

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jden1035

Share icon

Image credits: becomeharmony

Share icon

Image credits: dumbbitchzine

Share icon

Image credits: NotRioFromBar

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: New_Common_Law

Share icon

Image credits: sharktoshi_

Share icon

Image credits: DiverHutch

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LegolasMizzou

ADVERTISEMENT

People Also Ask What led Keeley to her significant weight loss? Keeley Shaye Smith began her weight loss journey with mild exercises and progressively increased the intensity. Her success was largely due to a consistent workout routine and a balanced diet. She focused on feeling strong and capable rather than pushing her limits.