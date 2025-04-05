Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pierce Brosnan Passionately Shuts Down Body-Shamers As Wife Keely Wows With Stunning Weight Loss
Celebrities, News

Pierce Brosnan Passionately Shuts Down Body-Shamers As Wife Keely Wows With Stunning Weight Loss

Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith is proud of her weight loss journey — and she wasn’t afraid to show her transformation as her and her husband supported George Clooney during his Broadway debut on Thursday, April 3.

At the MobLand premiere in New York City this past week, the former James Bond actor and the journalist walked the red carpet in confidence and style, in honor of Clooney’s leading role in the production of Good Night, And Good Luck.

Highlights
  • Pierce Brosnan showed a great amount of support to his wife Keely's weight loss journey.
  • Keely flaunted her weight loss transformation while supporting George Clooney's Broadway debut.
  • Keely shared an empowering body acceptance message on social media.

While other celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez were also in attendance, it’s undeniable that Smith brought a certain charm to the event.

RELATED:

    Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith flaunted her weight loss as the two stepped out to support George Clooney on Broadway

    Couple smiling together in sunglasses, embracing warmly, in a bright, relaxed setting.

    Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

    Wearing a sleeveless black dress with a lace overlay, the 61-year-old donned a matching semi-sheer floral embellished shawl that was draped along her shoulders, additionally carrying a sparkling clutch in her hands.

    To top it all off, she let her brunette locks hang effortlessly along her back, adorning it with glittering silver earrings and a necklace.

    Beside her, linking arms, was Brosnan who wore a classic black suit with a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with a dark navy bowtie and sunglasses.

    In the past, the two have been quite vocal regarding Smith’s weight, fully embracing her body despite the noise online.

    Couple posing on red carpet, dressed elegantly, embodying confidence amid weight loss journey discussions.

    Image credits: John Nacion / Getty

    Elegant couple at an event, standing together, with a floral backdrop, highlighting stunning transformation and grace.

    Image credits: Dave J Hogan / Getty

    The author told Vogue in a previous interview, “I never shy away from… my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing,” to which Brosnan agreed, “I love my wife’s curves.”

    Just last year, Smith also made sure to silence any haters by posting an empowering quote on social media

    “Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love,” it read, derived from Lexy Florentina. “Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days.”

    Smith has been open in the past regarding her body, sharing her acceptance and love for every aspect of her appearance

     

    View on Threads

     

    A couple smiling by a Christmas tree with a dog, celebrating stunning weight loss in festive attire.

    Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

    It continued, “Look at your smile that has grinned a million times at the moments that have brought you joy. Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?”

    In her caption, Smith expressed her “gratitude” over the body that’s “given and accomplished” so much in 60 years. 

    Brosnan sweetly supported his beau when one social media user decided to point out all the changes made to their bodies, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

    “I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children,” he said. 

    “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be  worthy of her love.”

    And time has certainly not changed that. Earlier this month with Fox News Digital, he continued to gush about his marriage to Smith.

    He said, “Look, Keely and I — it will be 31 years here soon and it’s all gone by in the blink of an eye and the speed of a flame. We like each other and we have wonderful sons and we have a creative life.

    Brosnan says he seems to have fallen in love with his wife even more, especially after birthing their five children

    Couple on red carpet, wife impresses with stylish look, addressing body-shaming with grace and confidence.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

    “And it’s about solving problems — how you solve the problems — and how you can deal with them and the stresses and strains of life. But she still makes my heart sing, and she still makes my world turn.”

    The film producer sweetly added, “She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor. And that takes a strength and a stamina, and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

    It isn’t a surprise that many celebrities, unfortunately, are criticized for their weight. Body shaming is glaringly popular nowadays, especially with the role of social media pushing the notion of an “ideal” body into the minds of many people — particularly women.

    Even when public figures break their silence to bring exposure to unrealistic body standards and promote positivity and self-acceptance, others often create their own narrative.

    “A deep love that goes beyond physical” someone described their relationship

    Tweet highlights support for Pierce Brosnan shutting down body-shamers of wife Keely after weight loss.

    Image credits: redlionny

    Tweet about being happy and in love, connected to comments on body-shaming and stunning weight loss.

    Image credits: ChuckRamsay

    Tweet showing support for Pierce Brosnan and wife, emphasizing love over body-shaming.

    Image credits: Shipulski

    Tweet responding positively to Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's relationship and her stunning weight loss.

    Image credits: kenzietuff

    Tweet about weight loss and Ozempic, replying to @WomanDefiner, by Team SNEED.

    Image credits: Team_SNEED

    Tweet discussing Pierce Brosnan's strong relationship with wife amid her stunning transformation, liked by six users.

    Image credits: jden1035

    Tweet from user about weight loss, referencing an "ozempic warrior" in context of body-shaming.

    Image credits: becomeharmony

    Tweet discussing weight loss, related to body-shaming and Ozempic, by user @dumbbitchzine.

    Image credits: dumbbitchzine

    Tweet screenshot discussing Pierce Brosnan and body-shaming.

    Image credits: NotRioFromBar

    Tweet responding to body-shaming, stating, "Looked better before.

    Image credits: New_Common_Law

    Tweet about Ozempic mentions cost concerns.

    Image credits: sharktoshi_

    Tweet supporting Keely's weight loss, expressing happiness for her health and well-being.

    Image credits: DiverHutch

    LegolasMizzou tweets in support of healthy choices, emphasizing Pierce Brosnan's response to body-shamers.

    Image credits: LegolasMizzou

    People Also Ask

    • What led Keeley to her significant weight loss?

      Keeley Shaye Smith began her weight loss journey with mild exercises and progressively increased the intensity. Her success was largely due to a consistent workout routine and a balanced diet. She focused on feeling strong and capable rather than pushing her limits.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
