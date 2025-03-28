Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lazy And Uninspired”: Woman Proud Of Fiancé Who Proposed At Someone Else’s Wedding Sparks Fury
Lifestyle, News

“Lazy And Uninspired”: Woman Proud Of Fiancé Who Proposed At Someone Else’s Wedding Sparks Fury

A man in love sparked a heated debate when he dropped down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of a wedding.

Josh Stepherson was merely following his heart when he offered a ring and the rest of his life to Alyssa Fowler.

But the timing of his grand gesture left netizens wondering whether he asked the permission of the bride and groom, whose wedding he hijacked for his own proposal.

Highlights
  • A man’s proposal to his girlfriend at a wedding sparked a fiery debate online.
  • Alyssa Fowler said her boyfriend’s proposal was an “in the moment decision.”
  • She recalled asking the bride about the proposal moments after her boyfriend popped the question.
  • “Way to steal someone else's moment,” a social media user said.
    Josh Stepherson‘s proposal to Alyssa Fowler sparked a fiery debate online

    Woman showing engagement ring, proud of fiancé's proposal at another wedding, sparks fury online.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Josh and Alyssa began dating in 2021. The couple were attending a wedding in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2023 when he popped the question.

    The bride’s jaw-dropping reaction was captured in a viral video that Alyssa shared on TikTok earlier this month to follow the “My moment that felt like Hozier’s yell” trend.

    Man proposing to woman at a wedding; others in background appear surprised, enhancing the wedding proposal scene.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Social media erupted with a heated debate on whether Josh’s actions were appropriate, with one saying, “This is so inconsiderate.”

    “Lazy and uninspired. Are they gonna get married at someone else’s wedding too?” one asked, while another wrote, “The fact y’all decided to choose someone else’s wedding is insane.”

    “I would have made you leave lol,” a social media user said about the proposal at the wedding

    Engaged couple embraces at a wedding, woman reacts excitedly to surprise proposal.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    “Way to steal someone else’s moment. Your boyfriend is that lame he couldn’t find a unique way to do that for you?” another wrote. “This feels so hillbilly trailer parkish.”

    “The bride looked shocked, then uncomfortable, and then just accepted it—cause what else is she gonna do or say?” another wrote.

    Alyssa spoke about the proposal and said it was an “in the moment decision” that Josh made

    Woman reacts with text: "You ruined her day and her entire life," discussing lazy proposal at wedding.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Alyssa, who turned off the comments on her TikTok video, later said the proposal was a complete “in the moment decision.

    Recalling the events that led to the proposal, Alyssa said the wedding had winded down and they were in the middle of cleaning up when the bride decided she hadn’t done her bouquet toss yet.

    “She asked all the single guests (female and male) that were still present to get together so she could do one,” Alyssa told People.

    @alyssa_ryannn♬ Northern Attitude – Noah Kahan & Hozier

    The person who caught the bouquet was none other than her boyfriend Josh himself, and in that moment, he decided to make a decision that would change the rest of his life (as well as Alyssa’s social media status).

    Josh happened to have his proposal ring with him because his initial plan was to propose to her the night before.

    After catching the bouquet, Josh decided to pull out his ring and pop the question to his girlfriend

    Man proposing at a wedding, sparking reactions; bride appears surprised in elegant gown.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Comment criticizing a proposal at someone else's wedding, sparking fury.

    “When [the bride] tossed the bouquet, Josh caught it,” she recalled. “In that moment, he decided he would get down on one knee and ask me to marry him.”

    Despite the rush of excitement, Alyssa’s initial thoughts included concerns about whether the bride would be okay with her saying “yes” at her wedding.

    @alyssa_ryannn Gorg love her #greenscreen♬ original sound – alyssa_ryannn

    “I was obviously over the moon that he was asking me to marry him, but also realized that we were at someone’s wedding and immediately made sure the bride was okay with what was happening!” she shared.

    Alyssa had a quick word with the bride while Josh was still on one knee.

    The bride appeared in TikTok videos with Alyssa following the viral proposal

    Two women having a conversation indoors, highlighting relationship dynamics and proposals at weddings.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    “I asked her, ‘Did he ask you? Is this okay?’ To which she responded, ‘No he didn’t but it’s okay! Say yes!’” she said.

    “All guests that I have spoken to since have said the timing couldn’t have been better, and everything played out perfectly,” she added.

    @alyssa_ryannnBride has entered the chat 🫡♬ original sound – Blameitonkway

    Acknowledging the wild reactions people had to the proposal, Alyssa said the bride and groom did not know about the proposal “because it was not planned to happen there.”

    “We do acknowledge that it would have been more appropriate for Josh to have asked beforehand, but it was an in the moment decision. They were both very happy for us,” she told the outlet.

    Alyssa admitted it would have been better if the bride and groom were informed beforehand but said her proposal happened “organically”

    Couple embracing during a proposal at a wedding, with guests reacting in the background.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Comment criticizing a proposal as "strange behavior" at another's wedding, generating online discussion.

    Comment questioning pride over fiancé's proposal at wedding, sparking fury.

    The bride-to-be said she understands the backlash because it’s “not typically acceptable.”

    “However, it all happened very organically and it was a beautiful proposal,” she added. “We appreciate everyone’s concerns, but we are happy with everything that happened.”

    Alyssa has clapped back at critics in a series of videos online

    Woman reacts to criticism about fiancé proposing at a wedding, highlighting the viral debate.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Alyssa has continued posting about the proposal and reacting to the hate comments as well.

    She also included the bride in her videos, but netizens still weren’t ready to accept the timing of the proposal.

    @alyssa_ryannnmy flowers 🧡 *they are not finished! I still need to trim down the ends and put the wrap on *I am NOT a professional♬ sonido original – SONIDOS LARGOS

    “Oh she is lovingggg this attention,” one said after she tried to justify the proposal at the wedding.

    “He had 364 other days to do this…” another wrote.

    TV presenter Ryan Seacrest also shared his thoughts on the proposal that left the internet divided

    Couple embraces at wedding reception, capturing guests' surprise proposal reactions under string lights.

    Image credits: alyssa_ryannn

    Text comment criticizing a proposal at someone's wedding, emphasizing focus on the bride and groom.

    Comment criticizing a wedding proposal as lazy and uninspired, expressing embarrassment and lack of class.

    TV presenter Ryan Seacrest also brought up the proposal during a podcast episode and said he could understand why Josh did what he did.

    “I see why he did it,” said the former American Idol host.

    But another speaker on On Air With Ryan Seacrest said it was “tacky.”

    @onairwithryan Do you agree with @ryanseacrest or are you on team @sisanie & @tanyarad in this #dividingtheinternet debate?! Is it EVER ok to propose at someone else’s wedding? 💍 @alyssa_ryannn ♬ original sound – OnAirWithRyan

    As Alyssa now shares updates about gearing up for her own wedding, some netizens said someone should end up proposing on her special day.

    “Someone pls propose at her wedding,” one said.

    Many said online that they “feel so sorry for the bride”

    Comment criticizing a proposal at someone else's wedding, sparking fury over lazy and uninspired actions.

    Comment criticizing a proposal at someone else's wedding, sparking fury among readers.

    Comment on a proposal at a wedding, mentioning the "rock" being pebble-sized, sparking fury and debate.

    Comment reacting to a proposal at a wedding, expressing sarcastic excitement about future interruptions at special moments.

    Online comment comparing a proposal at a wedding to blowing out candles on someone else’s cake.

    Comment expressing sympathy for the bride amid wedding proposal controversy, with 41 likes.

    Comment criticizing a proposal at someone else's wedding, suggesting it lacks originality and respect.

    Comment criticizing a proposal at another's wedding, calling it a "pick me" act, with 71 likes.

    Comment discussing a wedding proposal controversy, highlighting being lazy and uninspired, with a reply from Jess.

    Comment expressing anger over proposal at another's wedding, emphasizing costs and rudeness.

    People Also Ask

    • What are some creative yet respectful ways to propose?

      Choosing a location that holds sentimental value could make a proposal feel more special. One can also pop the question during a planned date night, or couple it with a unique scavenger hunt if the partner has a streak of adventure. While the ideas are endless, the key is to make the proposal person with a focus on both the partner and the relationship.

    • How can couples ensure they respect each other’s wishes in major moments like proposals?

      As with every aspect in a relationship, communication is key. Even if proposals are generally conducted as a surprise, it is always best to understand each other’s expectations and values beforehand to ensure that it turns into a moment that both people cherish.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

