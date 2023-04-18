Despite marriages existing in one form or another across basically the entire globe, the act of broaching “the question” has nuances across the entire geographic, religious, and economic spectrum. For example, same-sex couples might have multiple proposals, so both members get their chance to ask. Though the first one still runs the risk of rejection. Unfortunately, homophobia still exists even in more developed countries, so many same-sex couples prefer to propose in private or a more secluded area, something many of the people featured in this article could have benefited from.

But, it could be worse. At least these people were asked directly. Traditionally, many marriages were just arranged. This has the silver lining of allowing a more nervous person to avoid a proposal, but it also often leaves the choice of partner up to the parents. Personally, I’m not sure if I would delegate restaurant plans to my parents, so letting them (hypothetically) choose my partner would be a bridge too far.