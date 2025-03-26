Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Nobody Deserves This”: Bride-to-be Assaulted And Knocked Out During Her Bachelorette Party
Crime, News

“Nobody Deserves This”: Bride-to-be Assaulted And Knocked Out During Her Bachelorette Party

Interview
An Oklahoma woman’s bachelorette party turned into a nightmare when she was violently assaulted in East Dallas, Texas, on Sunday (March 23).

Canada Rinaldi was leaving a nightclub with her friends in Deep Ellum when a man punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious and causing her to fall face-first onto the pavement.

She was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The attack left her with a broken nose and three broken teeth and required eight stitches.

Highlights
  • Canada Rinaldi, a 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma, was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious during her bachelorette trip.
  • Rinaldi was leaving a nightclub in Dallas, Texas, when a stranger came behind her and punched her in the face.
  • The assailant also hit Rinaldi’s bridesmaid and left her with a black eye.
    A bride-to-be was violently assaulted during her bachelorette trip in Dallas, Texas
    Bride-to-be smiling, wearing black, seated on a couch, with blonde hair styled in loose curls.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    “I just didn’t deserve it,” Rinaldi told local outlet WFAA. “Nobody does, but I didn’t either.”

    Rinaldi said she was heading toward her Uber when the assailant approached from behind and struck her.

    “I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That’s all I remember.”

    She added: “It’s just shocking. It’s just hard to believe. It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me. I feel like I’m not excited to plan my wedding anymore.”

    A happy couple sitting on a couch, showing affection and smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    Rinaldi told Bored Panda that she is healing and has returned to Oklahoma, where she is back at work. She said the incident took place in the Deep Ellum neighborhood outside the Green Light Social nightclub.

    “My fiancé has been very supportive. He is shook up over the whole incident. And I know he wishes he was there,” the future bride shared.

    Canada Rinaldi was punched in the face and knocked unconscious after leaving a nightclub with her friends

    Bride-to-be showing her engagement ring with a man in a field, main SEO keyword: bride-to-be.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    She also advised people to be mindful of their surroundings and to try to have company as a safety precaution.

    “I think everyone should always be aware of their surroundings and make sure to have people with you who can at least try to protect you. The world is a scary place.”

    Dash camera video from an Uber driver captured the moment her bridesmaid, Kelly Peralta, tried to intervene before the assailant punched her, too, giving her a black eye.

    The footage also captured the assailant running away.

    Bride-to-be in white poses with friends in pink pajamas at her bachelorette party, under "bride" balloons.

    Image credits: ashlee__renae

    Rinaldi’s younger sister, Brienna, who was behind the group, witnessed the moment of the assault.

    “I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out like he was going to take her hat. Then he suddenly pulled back and punched her,” she recalled. “I just started screaming her name.”

    Peralta, who is the aunt of Rinaldi’s fiancé, described the attack as “traumatic.”

    She has since started a GoFundMe page to help the bride-to-be cover medical expenses, including hospital and ambulance bills.

    Peralta also hopes she can help Rinaldi get her dental repairs done in time for the wedding, which is set to take place in four weeks.

    The attack left her with a broken nose and three broken teeth, and required eight stitches

    Bride-to-be injured at bachelorette party, wearing a neck brace in a hospital setting.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Injured bride-to-be in hospital bed, recovering from bachelorette party assault.

    Image credits: WFAA

    “A man she didn’t know approached her out of nowhere and violently assaulted her until she was unconscious. She was left with a concussion, a broken nose, 3 broken teeth, and 8 stitches to her face. This horrifying attack happened just four weeks before her wedding,” the page description reads.

    “Just 24 hours earlier, she had told us she was having ‘the best trip of her life.’ That happiness was ripped away from her in an instant, turning it into the most terrifying and traumatizing night she’s ever experienced.”

    The assailant also punched Rinaldi’s bridesmaid before he ran away

    Police assist a woman during a nighttime incident on a busy street, related to a bride-to-be assault case.

    Image credits: WFAA

    “She’s left to carry the burden—with over $10,000 in medical expenses from the ambulance, hospital stay, and ongoing care that insurance refuses to cover.

    “She is now trying to heal—not only physically but emotionally and financially—when she should be counting down the days to her wedding. Please consider helping her during this heartbreaking time.”

    As of Wednesday, Rinaldi’s friends have raised $10,000 out of their $15,000 goal.

    Blurry night street scene depicting an incident during a bachelorette party.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Organizer Kirsten McDowell added an update to the page, expressing gratitude to those who have donated to help Rinaldi.

    “We are so incredibly grateful for every single donation, share, and kind message. Your generosity and support mean the world and have brought so much comfort during such a difficult time.”

    Rinaldi said she has faith that Dallas police will find the assailant and that she will be able to overcome this unexpected incident before her big day.

    “I’m getting there. I’ll be OK, but it’s hard, but I’ll be OK,” she expressed.

    “It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me,” said Rinaldi

    Bride-to-be with injuries, wearing pink, after assault at bachelorette party.

    Image credits: WFAA

    The Dallas Police Department told Bored Panda the investigation is ongoing.

    “On March 23, 2025, at about 2 a.m., Dallas Police officers were flagged down in the 2600 block of Floyd Street. The preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect assaulted two victims at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.”

    Young woman holding a heart-shaped cake at her bachelorette party, smiling brightly.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    People were shocked by the incident and sent their well wishes to Rinaldi, hoping that the man would be quickly located and arrested.

    “Poor woman! I hope this coward is found and justice, heavy justice, is served upon him!!” one person wrote.

    “These are wicked times we live in. Hearts have turned cold,” said someone else.

    “Crazy that it was an attack without a robbery attempt,” added a third. “Sounds like an attack for just the sake of an attack, the person was obviously not in their right mind.”

    “Prayers to her for a speedy physical recovery,” wrote one Facebook user

    Comment on bachelorette party incident, stating "Perp needs hard time".

    Comment expressing hope for justice after bride-to-be is assaulted at her bachelorette party.

    Comment discussing bride-to-be assaulted at bachelorette party, addressing blame and safety issues.

    Comment on a bride-to-be's assault expressing sadness about humanity's cruelty.

    Comment on assault at bachelorette party expressing sympathy for the bride-to-be.

    Comment expressing empathy over bride-to-be assaulted at bachelorette party.

    Text expressing outrage about violence against a bride-to-be during her bachelorette party.

    Comment by Keith Allen on societal violence, expressing concern about unnecessary aggression.

    Comment by Jacob Gtz about a bachelorette party assault incident, stating “what unnecessary violence.”

    Text message expressing disbelief after bride-to-be assaulted at bachelorette party.

    Comment offering support and prayers for a bride-to-be who was assaulted during her bachelorette party.

    Emotional message from a father about his daughter assaulted during a bachelorette party.

    Comment on bride-to-be's assault: "To be that hateful to punch a soon-to-be bride is alarming" by Tabitha Valentine.

    Comment showing support for the assaulted bride-to-be, with wishes for physical and mental recovery.

    Comment expressing sadness on a bride-to-be assaulted at bachelorette party event.

    Comment expressing outrage over bachelorette party incident.

    Comment criticizing an assault on a bride-to-be during her bachelorette party.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a bride-to-be assaulted at her bachelorette party.

    Comment expressing support after bride-to-be was assaulted at bachelorette party.

    Comment by Vern Daley says "This heartbreaking" with three broken heart emojis.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dallas had 246 murders in 2023! My Canadian city has a larger population than Dallas and we had a total of 54 murders that year. Holy Cow, America is a murderous place.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time a group of young guys came up to me. I just left work and was carrying bags and had my dog on a leash, was about 19 pm. One guy suddenly punched me on the side of the head. Super weird, we didn't have any kind of contact, I was absolutely minding my own business. I honestly don't understand why some people think they should just a*****t someone. The guy was never found.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wtf? Is it one of those incel attacks that were in the news?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dallas had 246 murders in 2023! My Canadian city has a larger population than Dallas and we had a total of 54 murders that year. Holy Cow, America is a murderous place.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time a group of young guys came up to me. I just left work and was carrying bags and had my dog on a leash, was about 19 pm. One guy suddenly punched me on the side of the head. Super weird, we didn't have any kind of contact, I was absolutely minding my own business. I honestly don't understand why some people think they should just a*****t someone. The guy was never found.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wtf? Is it one of those incel attacks that were in the news?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
