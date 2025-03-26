“Nobody Deserves This”: Bride-to-be Assaulted And Knocked Out During Her Bachelorette Party

ADVERTISEMENT

An Oklahoma woman’s bachelorette party turned into a nightmare when she was violently assaulted in East Dallas, Texas, on Sunday (March 23).

Canada Rinaldi was leaving a nightclub with her friends in Deep Ellum when a man punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious and causing her to fall face-first onto the pavement.

She was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The attack left her with a broken nose and three broken teeth and required eight stitches.

Rinaldi was leaving a nightclub in Dallas, Texas, when a stranger came behind her and punched her in the face.

The assailant also hit Rinaldi’s bridesmaid and left her with a black eye.

Share icon A bride-to-be was violently assaulted during her bachelorette trip in Dallas, Texas



Image credits: canadacrystal

“I just didn’t deserve it,” Rinaldi told local outlet WFAA. “Nobody does, but I didn’t either.”

Rinaldi said she was heading toward her Uber when the assailant approached from behind and struck her.

“I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That’s all I remember.”

She added: “It’s just shocking. It’s just hard to believe. It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me. I feel like I’m not excited to plan my wedding anymore.”

Share icon

Image credits: canadacrystal

Rinaldi told Bored Panda that she is healing and has returned to Oklahoma, where she is back at work. She said the incident took place in the Deep Ellum neighborhood outside the Green Light Social nightclub.

“My fiancé has been very supportive. He is shook up over the whole incident. And I know he wishes he was there,” the future bride shared.

Canada Rinaldi was punched in the face and knocked unconscious after leaving a nightclub with her friends

Share icon

Image credits: canadacrystal

She also advised people to be mindful of their surroundings and to try to have company as a safety precaution.

“I think everyone should always be aware of their surroundings and make sure to have people with you who can at least try to protect you. The world is a scary place.”

Dash camera video from an Uber driver captured the moment her bridesmaid, Kelly Peralta, tried to intervene before the assailant punched her, too, giving her a black eye.

The footage also captured the assailant running away.

Share icon

Image credits: ashlee__renae

Rinaldi’s younger sister, Brienna, who was behind the group, witnessed the moment of the assault.

“I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out like he was going to take her hat. Then he suddenly pulled back and punched her,” she recalled. “I just started screaming her name.”

Peralta, who is the aunt of Rinaldi’s fiancé, described the attack as “traumatic.”

She has since started a GoFundMe page to help the bride-to-be cover medical expenses, including hospital and ambulance bills.

Peralta also hopes she can help Rinaldi get her dental repairs done in time for the wedding, which is set to take place in four weeks.

The attack left her with a broken nose and three broken teeth, and required eight stitches

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Share icon

Image credits: WFAA

“A man she didn’t know approached her out of nowhere and violently assaulted her until she was unconscious. She was left with a concussion, a broken nose, 3 broken teeth, and 8 stitches to her face. This horrifying attack happened just four weeks before her wedding,” the page description reads.

“Just 24 hours earlier, she had told us she was having ‘the best trip of her life.’ That happiness was ripped away from her in an instant, turning it into the most terrifying and traumatizing night she’s ever experienced.”

The assailant also punched Rinaldi’s bridesmaid before he ran away

Share icon

Image credits: WFAA

“She’s left to carry the burden—with over $10,000 in medical expenses from the ambulance, hospital stay, and ongoing care that insurance refuses to cover.

“She is now trying to heal—not only physically but emotionally and financially—when she should be counting down the days to her wedding. Please consider helping her during this heartbreaking time.”

As of Wednesday, Rinaldi’s friends have raised $10,000 out of their $15,000 goal.

Share icon

Image credits: WFAA

Organizer Kirsten McDowell added an update to the page, expressing gratitude to those who have donated to help Rinaldi.

“We are so incredibly grateful for every single donation, share, and kind message. Your generosity and support mean the world and have brought so much comfort during such a difficult time.”

Rinaldi said she has faith that Dallas police will find the assailant and that she will be able to overcome this unexpected incident before her big day.

“I’m getting there. I’ll be OK, but it’s hard, but I’ll be OK,” she expressed.

“It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me,” said Rinaldi

Share icon

Image credits: WFAA

The Dallas Police Department told Bored Panda the investigation is ongoing.

“On March 23, 2025, at about 2 a.m., Dallas Police officers were flagged down in the 2600 block of Floyd Street. The preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect assaulted two victims at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Share icon

Image credits: canadacrystal

People were shocked by the incident and sent their well wishes to Rinaldi, hoping that the man would be quickly located and arrested.

“Poor woman! I hope this coward is found and justice, heavy justice, is served upon him!!” one person wrote.

“These are wicked times we live in. Hearts have turned cold,” said someone else.

“Crazy that it was an attack without a robbery attempt,” added a third. “Sounds like an attack for just the sake of an attack, the person was obviously not in their right mind.”

“Prayers to her for a speedy physical recovery,” wrote one Facebook user

