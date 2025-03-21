Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Is Called Selfish For Requesting That Her Grandmother Doesn’t Wear White To The Wedding
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Is Called Selfish For Requesting That Her Grandmother Doesn’t Wear White To The Wedding

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

As the song goes, “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to.” And if it’s your wedding day, you reserve the right to cry, have an extra slice of cake or uninvite your grandmother from the whole event.

One bride recently reached out to Reddit for advice after her fears about her grandma wearing white to her wedding seemed like they might actually come true. Below, you’ll find the full story of how Grandma nearly managed to get herself taken off the guest list, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

    Most couples want their closest relatives present at their wedding

    Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when this bride realized her grandmother might be planning on wearing white, she decided that it’s not necessary for her to attend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jm_video / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Later, the bride clarified some details about her situation and provided a brief update

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Puzzled_Dress9590

    Wedding guests should avoid wearing white, unless the bride and groom specifically request it

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the West, it’s the norm for brides to wear white dresses on their wedding day. Of course, this isn’t a requirement by any means, and plenty of women have subverted the norm by wearing stunning dresses in every color of the rainbow. But the majority, about 83% of brides, still go for a classic white gown.  

    Brittanica notes that the white dress craze was largely inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress in 1840. And by the time this trend trickled down to regular people, it cemented its way into the wedding world.

    Today, some brides choose to wear white because they associate it with purity and virtue, while others are simply participating in the same tradition they’ve seen their entire lives. But regardless of how they come to the decision to wear white when tying the knot, many brides agree that they should be the only one at the entire event sporting that color.

    The Knot explains that, as a general rule, it’s not appropriate for any guests to show up at a loved one’s wedding wearing white. This color is reserved for the bride, and it’s considered rude for anyone else to try to steal attention from her by wearing it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner told The Knot that guests should steer clear of any similar colors, including cream or ivory. Even pale pastels can read as white in photos, so it’s probably best to save dresses in those colors for a different event.

    And if men are interested in wearing a lighter color, tan, khaki or light grey should be appropriate. It’s also fine for men to wear a white button-down shirt underneath their suit jacket.

    It’s important for those in attendance to respect the wishes of the happy couple

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Avoiding white isn’t the only rule guests should keep in mind when getting dressed up for a wedding, though. Women should also keep in mind what cut and style of dress is appropriate for attending a wedding. 

    “If you’re smitten with a long, printed white dress, steer clear,” fashion stylist Cindy Conroy told Brides.com. “Someway, somehow, a floor-grazing hemline always reads bridal. No matter how much print is dotted throughout. You might think it’s fine, but you don’t want to find out that you’re wrong as you wait for the nuptials and an avalanche of side-eye begins.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, there are exceptions to every rule. If the couple specifically requests a certain dress code, such as all guests wearing white, then they should certainly follow the happy couple’s wishes. Or if you have an outfit that you get approved by the bride and groom prior to the big day, then you can feel free to wear it, regardless of its color scheme.

    The most important thing is that all friends and family members respect the happy couple’s wishes. And if they refuse to dress appropriately or abide by the rules that have been set for the day, the bride and groom reserve the right to rescind their invitation.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this bride made the right choice by putting her foot down, or should she simply let her grandmother wear whatever she wants? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing wedding outfit drama right here

    The bride also responded to a few readers and provided more background information

    Many readers agreed that the bride had every right to put her foot down

    However, some thought she was blowing things out of proportion

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    10

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All this white wedding crapola really heated up in the past few years. Probably because of social media. It’s got to the point that even wearing beige gives brides vapors. Really, NOBODY GIVES A FLYING F**K, except a few whiny TiTok dweebettes

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you are immature and far too young to get married. Who cares if someone wears a white dress? How is that distracting from your day. As an FYI I wore a blue dress to a wedding.. photographer told me I was beautiful - point is, anyone , in any outfit can upstage a bride even if wearing a griege coloured onesie. it’s such silliness to get into such a flap because someone wears white. Grow up and get perspective.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All this white wedding crapola really heated up in the past few years. Probably because of social media. It’s got to the point that even wearing beige gives brides vapors. Really, NOBODY GIVES A FLYING F**K, except a few whiny TiTok dweebettes

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you are immature and far too young to get married. Who cares if someone wears a white dress? How is that distracting from your day. As an FYI I wore a blue dress to a wedding.. photographer told me I was beautiful - point is, anyone , in any outfit can upstage a bride even if wearing a griege coloured onesie. it’s such silliness to get into such a flap because someone wears white. Grow up and get perspective.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Occasions
    Homepage
    Trending
    Occasions
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda