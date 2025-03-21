Bride Is Called Selfish For Requesting That Her Grandmother Doesn’t Wear White To The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

As the song goes, “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to.” And if it’s your wedding day, you reserve the right to cry, have an extra slice of cake or uninvite your grandmother from the whole event.

One bride recently reached out to Reddit for advice after her fears about her grandma wearing white to her wedding seemed like they might actually come true. Below, you’ll find the full story of how Grandma nearly managed to get herself taken off the guest list, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Most couples want their closest relatives present at their wedding

But when this bride realized her grandmother might be planning on wearing white, she decided that it’s not necessary for her to attend

Later, the bride clarified some details about her situation and provided a brief update

Wedding guests should avoid wearing white, unless the bride and groom specifically request it

In the West, it’s the norm for brides to wear white dresses on their wedding day. Of course, this isn’t a requirement by any means, and plenty of women have subverted the norm by wearing stunning dresses in every color of the rainbow. But the majority, about 83% of brides, still go for a classic white gown.

Brittanica notes that the white dress craze was largely inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress in 1840. And by the time this trend trickled down to regular people, it cemented its way into the wedding world.

Today, some brides choose to wear white because they associate it with purity and virtue, while others are simply participating in the same tradition they’ve seen their entire lives. But regardless of how they come to the decision to wear white when tying the knot, many brides agree that they should be the only one at the entire event sporting that color.

The Knot explains that, as a general rule, it’s not appropriate for any guests to show up at a loved one’s wedding wearing white. This color is reserved for the bride, and it’s considered rude for anyone else to try to steal attention from her by wearing it.

In fact, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner told The Knot that guests should steer clear of any similar colors, including cream or ivory. Even pale pastels can read as white in photos, so it’s probably best to save dresses in those colors for a different event.

And if men are interested in wearing a lighter color, tan, khaki or light grey should be appropriate. It’s also fine for men to wear a white button-down shirt underneath their suit jacket.

It’s important for those in attendance to respect the wishes of the happy couple

Avoiding white isn’t the only rule guests should keep in mind when getting dressed up for a wedding, though. Women should also keep in mind what cut and style of dress is appropriate for attending a wedding.

“If you’re smitten with a long, printed white dress, steer clear,” fashion stylist Cindy Conroy told Brides.com. “Someway, somehow, a floor-grazing hemline always reads bridal. No matter how much print is dotted throughout. You might think it’s fine, but you don’t want to find out that you’re wrong as you wait for the nuptials and an avalanche of side-eye begins.”

However, there are exceptions to every rule. If the couple specifically requests a certain dress code, such as all guests wearing white, then they should certainly follow the happy couple’s wishes. Or if you have an outfit that you get approved by the bride and groom prior to the big day, then you can feel free to wear it, regardless of its color scheme.

The most important thing is that all friends and family members respect the happy couple’s wishes. And if they refuse to dress appropriately or abide by the rules that have been set for the day, the bride and groom reserve the right to rescind their invitation.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this bride made the right choice by putting her foot down, or should she simply let her grandmother wear whatever she wants? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing wedding outfit drama right here.

The bride also responded to a few readers and provided more background information

Many readers agreed that the bride had every right to put her foot down

However, some thought she was blowing things out of proportion