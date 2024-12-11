ADVERTISEMENT

On average, couples spend about 15 months planning their weddings. They’ve got to send out invitations, book vendors, find the perfect outfit, sample a variety of cakes and try to enjoy the process of being engaged. By the time the big day comes, most brides and grooms are hopeful that the event will go off without a hitch. But unfortunately, you can’t plan for everything. And sometimes life throws a curveball at the happy couple…

Redditors have recently been recalling the absolute worst things they’ve ever witnessed at weddings. From family drama to guests ruining the reception, we’ve gathered the most painful stories below. This might not be the easiest list to read through, but hopefully it will make you appreciate how well your own nuptials went!

#1

Guests laughing and dancing at a wedding party. A young guy (maybe 20ish, and a distant relative of the bride, second cousin or something like that) got absolutely blacked out drunk, projectile vomitted all over the dance floor, and the brides 72 yr old dad slipped and fell in it and broke his hip. That was a wild wedding.

SnailsInYourAnus , freepik Report

#2

A man comforts a crying woman on a bench outdoors, both in formal attire, experience worst things happen wedding. Just a few hours before the wedding, the groom's father, age- 50-ish, sat in his recliner to take a short power nap and never woke up. The couple went through with the wedding anyway since a lot of family had traveled there for it. Just a sad day all around.

SaltConnection1109 , freepik Report

#3

A girl with a purple backpack presses an elevator button, possibly leading to one of the worst things to happen at a wedding. Didn’t see it but certainly experienced it… I got stuck in an elevator for over an hour at a hotel wedding reception and no one noticed. I was 11.

idkwiao , zinkevych / freepik Report

#4

Dark cloud resembling a tornado over a basketball court at sunset, capturing worst things happen wedding scenario. Well, the tornado at the outdoor reception was kinda bad.

Key-Article6622 , EyeEm / freepik Report

#5

People clinking wine glasses at a wedding celebration under sunny skies. Watched my friends mum have a drunken meltdown during her daughters ceremony. Took 6 people to get her out!
She started drinking at 5am, was asked not to turn up to the hotel where the bridal party was getting ready and then broke down when she saw the bridesmaids dresses were black and not pink like she wanted, her daughter (the bride) wore royal blue instead of white. Her mum wanted nothing to do with dress shopping so her future MIL came with her.

The police ended up having to take her away after the venue called them.

bettypgreen , boyarkinamarina / freepik Report

#6

Wedding couple standing behind a floral cake, with plates stacked nearby on a table. Before my wedding (which I planned all of it), I asked my fiancee for one favor... a promise to not smash wedding cake in my face. He agreed, said he's not into that, we can sweetly feed each other the first cake bite and share a moment.

So the moment arrived, he smashed cake all over my face, hair, wedding dress. I didn't say anything except 'excuse me'. Then I went back to the dressing room, changed outfits, wiped the cake and icing off my hair, washed my face, re-did my make-up and returned to the reception. He had the audacity to ask me if I'm ok. I told him yes but... there will be no bouquet toss, garter grab, first dance... no traditions. I'm just going to party. That scenario set the stage for our marriage, we divorced 9 years later. I should have let him go right then.

Eiffel-Tower777 , evtyshok / freepik Report

#7

A couple embraces outdoors at a wedding, with the bride holding a bouquet. Got my period on the day of my wedding. Bled all over the back of my dress, and spent my wedding night with a heating pad instead of my husband!

Snugglebunny1983 , alexbrod89 / freepik Report

#8

Man in suit at a wedding venue, looking at papers, surrounded by floral decorations. At one wedding I went to, the groom started complaining in his speech about how much it all cost and called out family members for not pitching in. It was so awkward, and everyone felt uncomfortable. Weddings can really bring out the drama!

AncientAthlete5243 , prostooleh / freepik Report

#9

Bride in a lace dress appears emotional, possibly experiencing one of the worst things at a wedding. The bride and her MIL got into a fist fight at the reception.

Beneficial-Cow-2544 , freepic.diller / freepik Report

#10

Bride and groom laughing during a wedding mishap, surrounded by guests holding flowers. Bride did a keg stand and the brother of the bride s**t his pants

(I was the bride).

notorepublic , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik Report

#11

Bride and groom exchanging rings during wedding ceremony, symbolizing potential for worst things to happen unexpectedly. Guy had a heart attack while a prayer was being said, but he was adamant to not make a scene… so his sons dragged him out of the room while he was seated in his chair.

While all this was done with good intentions, the chair screeching against the floor probably made more of a scene than if they had just carried him out of there… iirc the heart attack guy survived.

GHOTIMAN , prostooleh / freepik Report

#12

Bride with hennaed hands at a ceremony, surrounded by traditional items, highlighting worst things happen at a wedding. My best friend in high school invited me to her cousins wedding. We’re both Indian and you typically invite everyone to Indian weddings because it’s usually a really extravagant party. She’s been to some of my family’s weddings. BUT: she forgot to mention her cousin’s Pentecostal. At Indian Pentecostal weddings you invite people to give sermons/testimony. The more sermons you have, the better you look. And like. Zero partying. It’s sermons and a quiet dinner.
I sat through 4 hours of prayer and sermons and had mid food around a bunch of people who also looked incredibly miserable. No alcohol either.

This_Application_966 , freepic.diller / freepik Report

#13

A black dog in a garden, causing unexpected fun at a wedding. I’ve told this story before. The couple to be decided 1) to use their black Lab as the ring bearer, and 2) to release doves after the ceremony. In retrospect, of COURSE the dog would absolutely lose his s**t when 50 or so of the very thing he’s genetically programmed to chase just fly out of a box. Like, they’re called “Labrador Retrievers”. They retrieve s**t. It’s right there in the name.

Anyway, all was calm until the minister opened the Box. The birds started flying out, and the dog couldn’t help himself. He lunged away from the flower girl, (who fell, and was now on the ground crying), sprinted the 20’ or so, and tackled the cage / box thing. For maybe 10 seconds, it was just a blur of screaming and feathers. He did eventually manage to catch one, and being who he was, he then proudly marched up to the bride and dropped it at her feet.

Don’t do the bird thing at weddings, people. Terrible idea for a whole bunch of reasons.

(No, the couple in question is no longer married. Probably not because of this.).

Razor-dome , rawpixel Report

#14

Bride and groom upset over a broken vase on their wedding day, highlighting worst things that happen at weddings. I was a +1 at a wedding where I only knew my date and her mother, it was for a family friend of theirs. The brides side was Italian and grooms side was rural Ontario rednecks, literally degens from upcountry.


Father of the groom got wasted and had a fist fight with the father of the maid of honour. The groom basically tried to get the his dad to calm down and stop ruining the wedding, and the dad sucker punched his own son. There were a bunch of people fighting after that, and I just kind of stood and watched.


The reception abruptly ended at that point, but I can remember that a lot of rented tuxedos got very bloody very quickly.

rpgguy_1o1 , deandyy / freepik Report

#15

Bride in distress on a wedding day, wearing a white dress and black feather accessory, embodying worst wedding mishaps. I was there, among the guests, when everything started to fall apart. The ceremony was almost at the end, Ana was walking down the aisle beaming, and Martin, the groom, was looking at her as if she was the woman of his life. But the moment the bride's mother, Silvia, got up from her seat, something in the air changed: Silvia approached Martín, whispered something in his ear, and I saw his face transform. I thought maybe she was saying something affectionate or nervous for the big moment, but no. Soon after, Silvia asked to speak, interrupting the ceremony with a serious, almost defiant expression. We all looked at each other confused, and then she dropped the bombshell: “Martin, I can't hide it anymore. I love you, and I don't want you to keep marrying my daughter. What we had... it was real, and I still feel it.”.

Minimum_Storm_3183 , freepik Report

#16

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding Best man here. Buddy 100 percent American Indian. Wife Baptist and her father was the priest at the church. At the grooms dinner, the families argued about alcohol at the wedding. So the father/priest said we could take his boat around the lake (wedding at an extravagant house on the lake that the brides father/priest owned). Because there would be no alcohol at his house. We got back from a quick drink across the lake and he sent everyone home because we were drinking... And he already agreed we could do this. He told his daughter.. I told you not to drink, now I sent everyone home.
She cried and cried. I never felt to terrible for someone. My buddy was as cool as you could be, told everyone to stay, got on the phone and called as many people as he could to come back. 4 hours later we had the dance and cake cutting. All of the Indian side of my buddies family... We all stood the the property line and brought an obscene account of alcohol. Just partied outside his house line.
I've never seen anyone do something that horrible to their daughter on their wedding day.

1astJedi , Jomkwan / freepik Report

#17

Bride and groom holding hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony, with officiant reading from a book. I went to a wedding for some close friends. They are high school sweethearts. They are also just, in general, sweethearts. They deserved a magical day and it went disastrously.

Their priest died a few days before so they had to find a back up. This guy was either drunk or having a stroke. He could not remember the bride's name throughout the actual ceremony. He called her by at least 4 different names. She kept having to correct him.

Then during the reception, which was outdoors, the wind picked up like crazy. No one could hear any speeches and everything started getting knocked over. Then it started raining.

We were all shuffled inside a tiny room because there was another indoor wedding happening at the venue. So 200 people, soaked and now cramped.

The bride and groom decided to cut the cake and celebrate in spite of everything.

When they went to cut the cake, the wedding topper fell off and the bride's head split in half. The topper bride obviously. But still. The actual bride casually excused herself and had herself a very deserved moment alone.

This was about 9 years ago and they are still happily married.

Finalgirl2022 , freepik Report

#18

A woman dining alone at a wedding, while a waiter stands by, illustrating worst things that happen during weddings. Big family wedding many years ago. I was not part of either family, but knew both sides well. Didn't know many of their cousins. One pair of cousins (brother and sister) did not get along at all. As is often the case at weddings this simmered and finally blew up. Sister was visibly being a b***h to brother all day, making snide remarks from the very start. He seemed to be bearing it with good grace, presumably because of the occasion. On a couple of occasions when he seemed to be losing his cool either their mother or father took notice and stepped in.

I was seated at the same table with them, as were two other cousins and a few other friends who knew both bride and groom. Sister continued her comments and making fun of brother, really mean s**t, that made people uncomfortable at the table. At this stage, the beer and wine had been flowing for a while and sister got louder. Parents of the two over to the table 2 or 3 times to calm things down, mostly shushing sister and calming brother ("you know what she's like" and "be the biggger person"). During the speeches she contributed to p**s him off until he very calmly reached over and pulled off her wig. She had complete alopecia (hair loss) and from the gasps from the surrounding tables of cousins this was a closely guarded secret.

Sister was obviously very upset, grabbed her wig and ran off in tears. Brother just sat back calmly, sighed and took a drink. He announced he'd been wanting to do that for years. Presumably he was going to catch holy hell for it later on but he was going to bask in the revenge and public humiliation of his sister for a few minutes.

While I felt bad for his sister, it was hard to feel sorry for her. She had been unmercifully taunting this guy about every single work and relationship failing in a very public and nasty manner, and he had just had to suck it up because of their parent's continuous interventions.
Sounded like it had been coming for a while.

CuChulainn_Wins , freepic.diller / freepik Report

#19

Bride and groom embracing closely, highlighting a serene wedding moment. Still gonna go with the priest asking if that was their first kiss, cause we all were like "aweee"
The bride was pregnant, showing but she hid it really well with her giant chest and excellent dress choice .

Sigbac , cookie_studio / freepik Report

#20

Police cars on city street at night, potential worst things that happen during wedding events. I’m a wedding videographer. I’ve seen it all.

Worst instance was filming a wedding for a pro NHL player and his bride. Turns out, the bride had a thing for insanely giant dudes built like The Rock, and had a super smart idea to invite her ex boyfriend to the wedding.

Everything was chill until reception. My assistant and I kept hearing glasses break every minute or so. We were like “damn, these people are really partying hard”. But then we heard the loud boom and crash of a table flipping over. And then another

Turns out the ex boyfriend went Hulk Mode and started smashing everything. Obviously no one tried to stop him because he was hugeee. The bride was crying and the groom went to beat the Hulk’s a*s

It was a pretty even fight, but the police pulled up quick, jumped on the megaphone and yelled “this is the police! This party is OVER! Go home NOW!” Turns out the venue called them the second Hulk started breaking property

The bride is sobbing her eyes out, the groom and Hulk were detained. Everyone awkwardly scampered out, including us. Got a message from the bride the next day apologizing for the mess.

modern_mirror , Splloganathan /freepik Report

#21

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding My own wedding was a fun one. Grey and drizzly through the day, of course its an outdoor wedding in August. Rain stopped for the ceremony, it was perfectly overcast and mild, and then a tornado decided to fly through and knock out the power and call the party short. All the legalities were done and all the guests were safe and got home safely, but let's say it wasn't what we expected!

Honestly it was a fun time, and the restaurant brought us back 6 months later to redo the reception :) Hubs and I are now married 2.5 years and still loving life together!

theorangeblonde , stockpoint / freepik Report

#22

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding While I was not in the reception room, my mom dragged my husband on stage in front of all the guests and made him recite some words in a language he did not speak. We had discussed our unwillingness to do anything like that before the wedding and she promised no surprises. It turns out, he professed to convert religions to her religion. He was a Catholic missionary. All her guests flooded over to the table his parents were at and congratulated them on his change of faith, which they were not happy about. I didn’t find out until the honeymoon. That was the 100000th s****y thing she did on my wedding day. I should never have invited her. My wedding anniversary is the anniversary of the day I realized my mother genuinely did not care about me.

WhatsInAName8879660 , freepik Report

#23

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding I grew up in a ghetto in Los Angeles and attended a Russian wedding when I was in high school. The bride was from the old country and didn’t speak English. The groom was named Bill and he was about 19 although he looked about 30 with a thick beard. He was my older brother’s friend and was a raging alcoholic.

Anyway the wedding was a modest affair held in someone’s back yard. The bride was about my age and was very beautiful. The groom was sh*tfaced by the time they did the vows and was passed out on the grass about 20 minutes later. His shirt was pulled up and half his fat belly was showing. People just stepped over him. That’s what kind of party it was.

I kept thinking the bride was trying to catch my eye. Anyway I danced with a girl on the dance floor and the bride comes over, cuts in and starts slow dancing with me. OK, no problem. Then she starts rubbing my crotch. I backed away and left the dance floor. The best man came over and said “I saw what happened”. I said “NOTHING HAPPENED!” He said “I know and Bill appreciates it.” I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone.

Anyway I start getting drunk (I was about 17 and already had a drinking problem). Long story short I walked past the garage and the bride was giving some guy a blowjob in her wedding dress with 20 guys watching and laughing. It made me very very sad. I walked home.

Loggerdon , freepik Report

#24

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding My cousin and his wife got married in a Catholic basilica but since they already lived together the priest refused to give them the 'long service' and then proceeded to start his homily with comments on how God has a plan for us all, but it may not be the same as we have planned for ourselves and sometimes that leads to divorce. It was wild.

They're still happily married a decade later and have two kids now.

theorangeblonde , freepik Report

#25

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding Bride’s entire family left to go smoke weed to celebrate. Staff thought the wedding was over since so many people left and started cleaning up. Then, the bride and groom had their first dance with the lights up and people sweeping around them.

ellisow , freepik Report

#26

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding I’ve told this story before. This was my wedding.

Between the ceremony and reception, my new husband yelled at me in front of family, a few guests, and all the hotel staff because I made a last minute (inconsequential) room change. No reason to yell, he was angry because I made a change without consulting with him first, the hotel staff were appalled and kept telling him it was no big deal.

I soldiered on.

Later that night as partying, dancing was winding down, my new husband was nowhere to be found. He took off with all of his friends and they all continued partying at local bars and clubs in the area without telling me… his brand.new.wife! My brother-in-law found us a cab and we went from bar to bar until we were finally able to track him down and my bro-in-law dropped me off to go back to the hotel where my sister and their kids were already asleep.

And I soldiered on for another 9 years before I was finally able to escape him. Should have never married him.

newsungirl , drobotdean / freepik Report

#27

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding My good friend had a stroke the day of her sisters wedding. She was 30 at the time. [She's ok.]

--dee , DC Studio / freepik Report

#28

43 People Share What Ruined A Wedding So, we are Jews, and for those who are not that well versed in Judaism, I will tell you that an essential part of the ceremony, without which the groom and the wife do not actually complete the marriage process, is the ceremony of breaking the glass (the groom breaks a glass that is placed on the floor as a reminder of the destruction of Jerusalem). The instruction is to break the glass with the heel In order not to risk injury, at the wedding I happened to be at, the groom "missed" and broke the glass with the softer part of the foot, which sent glass everywhere and, among other things, deep into his foot, he ended the evening in the orthopedic department at the hospital.

Lipush , pvproductions / freepik Report

#29

This was in a small, rural town in Ontario, Canada. The female part of the betrothed had 'got around' in her previous years. One of the guests at the party had too much to drink, and immediately set about telling everyone about who, where, and how often she'd been with other guys including himself. The groom had finally had enough and they went and had it out outside. A while later the groom came back in looking very dishevelled and with a rapidly swelling eye. But I guess he won as the other guy didn't return.

Reasonable-MessRedux Report

#30

I had to kick out a (somewhat known) wedding crasher from my wedding. This woman, who I had never met till the wedding weekend, had been angling to come to my wedding as a guest for months. She was dating one of the groomsmen. They started dating right around when my now husband asked him to join the wedding party, so it was a pretty new relationship.

I got married somewhat young so it was low, low, low budget. No +1s available for anyone who wasn't already married. Well, she didn't like that. Over the months she tried: showing up to my husband's bachelor party and getting him drunk to get him to agree to invite her, writing desperate pleas on her boyfriend's RSVP card, guilt-tripping us that she'd bought flights already and was using her only vacation days to go. She showed up to the rehearsal (like the part where the wedding party practices their entrance/the ceremony) which is where I finally first met her. She introduced herself as "Becca, but who the f**k cares?" As if all the other behaviors weren't a red flag, that one really said something to me. We graciously invited her to the rehearsal dinner, because we had some extra space. We thought that might be the end of it.

On the day of the wedding, as I was nervously waiting for the ceremony to start, I saw her show up in a fancy dress. I was so over it at this point. She knew she wasn't invited! My venue came with security, so I informed them of the situation. They went over to kick her out. She wouldn't leave. They moved to make her leave. Her boyfriend showed up to see what the commotion was. She started screaming obscenities, calling me (the bride) a b***h and a whore, f- you this, f-you that. Then she screamed at her boyfriend "it's THIS, or ME. Make your choice." Her boyfriend was not the kind of guy who stands up for himself...he was sweating bullets and in tears. They go somewhere to have a conversation, and he eventually does participate in the wedding but he leaves at the start of the reception.

I found out later that this woman showed up at the beginning of the wedding day at my reception venue...she lied to my aunt and said she was a friend and was there on my behalf to help set-up. She spent several hours with my family members pretending to be my friend and helping them with the floral arrangements. After she was kicked out of the ceremony, she went to the reception venue and sat outside and cried.

5 years later, during COVID, I got an email from her out of the blue. It was written as a defense of her actions. Not a single apology in there. It was bizarre, as if she'd written it 5 years prior and had just pushed send. I wrote her back and said to never contact me again. She called me and my husband awful a******s who deserve each other and wished us misery for life. Again, I only met her the one time, lol.

edit: fixing verb tense.

hellopeaches Report

#31

Former Banquet Bartender. So I have seen a lot of horror shows, Two that stick out, Father of Bride performed a 45 Minute Drum Solo, in a wife beater shirt. This one is sad, DJ had a stroke prior to Wedding, was unable to operate his equipment, no music at all. Rolled the Grand Piano in and grabbed the Hotel Front Desk receptionist who could play. Called in a backup. The Poor DJ was in tears, the Bride and Groom were sad.

rlgpino Report

#32

A wedding participant banging the freshly married woman hidden under the music stage.

Wendy-Vonpapen Report

#33

Bride and her family received word that the child of a relative who could not attend unexpectedly died earlier in the day.

Everybody on the bride's side was just screaming and sobbing and the wedding was called off right then and there.

That was a couple years ago and the bride and groom only got married recently.

jacobr1020 Report

#34

Guest got super drunk and started eating food from the buffet with his hands. Like just hand into a big tray of pasta shoveling it in his mouth. Then he kept hitting on my sister making her incredibly uncomfortable. Politely asked him to leave a few times to no avail. Then he got belligerent. Only fight I've ever been in in my life was on my wedding night. Good times -_-.

unbelizeable1 Report

#35

My Uncle found out about a Sunday party for the guests that flew in from out of the province and country only that he wasn’t invited to.

He then proceeded to accuse the bride (my cousin) for only inviting him to half of the wedding and demanded half of his gift back. He then subsequently decided to take as many of the wedding favours off of people’s tables that he could find before walking out.

BlueTooth1878 Report

#36

My mother drunk as hell, flashing the entire reception hall full of guests.

DarkJudgex Report

#37

Good friend got married, on the way out they had the traditional “throwing the rice” celebration gauntlet. Everything A+++. On the honeymoon to Bali, bride began to get headaches. They chalked it up to overindulging on rich food and booze. It kept getting worse. She hung in there, but finally got a really high fever on the day before departure. They sucked it up, got on the plane, and by the time they got home, she was in major pain. They went to the ER… Where it was discovered that a single grain of rice had embedded against her eardrum, and caused a massive gnarly/ugly and risky infection.

Airarc222 Report

#38

Indian wedding. Groom walked out because dowry wasn't paid. Guests were made to remove their jewelry to give grooms family.

ShotAbbreviations674 Report

#39

While I was walking back down the aisle after saying my vows, my mother loudly exclaimed how it was so great I had that miscarriage because "imagine how it would have looked to be wearing white with a toddler running around".

She said it so loud that my wedding singer (the music didn't work so my opera trained friend sang as a gift to me) stopped dead mid-song and yelled "What the f**k?!"

On the bright side, nobody questioned for the rest of my life why I disliked my mother.

splithoofiewoofies Report

#40

A guest got very drunk at my wedding. He came up to me on the dance floor and forced a kiss on me. I was so upset and angry that someone would do that! Who kisses a bride at her wedding?! His wife was also a guest. Unbelievable.

Professional_Use6852 Report

#41

The bride's brother was taking pictures of people when he backed into a server carrying a large tray of fruit-shaped ice cream.


CRASH. Tray went down, ice cream spilled, a few glasses broke.


The brother turned beet red and looked utterly horrified. He immediately started belting out apologies, and even insisted on helping with the clean up.

frachris87 Report

#42

Bride who had been a member of the choir had gotten pregnant on a night out with an old friend and they rushed into marriage. Priest preached eulogy to her “ruined virtue”; her mom was crying

if that wasn’t bad enough the bar ran out almost immediately and her family started bringing in handles…

Then when the groomsmen decorated the car with “baby on board” a massive fist fight started

I felt lucky to get out of there with just a bloody nose before the cops came

Edit for clarity.

DeFiClark Report

#43

A cousin was notorious for getting drunk and being a nightmare. Especially at the bouquet toss. If she didn’t hurt someone getting it, she’d rip it out their hands. Once someone confronted her and she tore it apart right there. This was pre cell phones so it took a few times before someone showed her footage of her behavior. She cleaned up after that.

vinhluanluu Report

