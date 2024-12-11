ADVERTISEMENT

On average, couples spend about 15 months planning their weddings. They’ve got to send out invitations, book vendors, find the perfect outfit, sample a variety of cakes and try to enjoy the process of being engaged. By the time the big day comes, most brides and grooms are hopeful that the event will go off without a hitch. But unfortunately, you can’t plan for everything. And sometimes life throws a curveball at the happy couple…

Redditors have recently been recalling the absolute worst things they’ve ever witnessed at weddings. From family drama to guests ruining the reception, we’ve gathered the most painful stories below. This might not be the easiest list to read through, but hopefully it will make you appreciate how well your own nuptials went!