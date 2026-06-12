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House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return
Character with platinum blonde hair holding a crown, scene from House of the Dragon season 3 Game of Thrones prequel.
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House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

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The civil war in House of the Dragon reaches bloody new heights with season 3

Following a dramatic second season that reshaped the balance of power between the Blacks and the Greens, the HBO fantasy series is poised to bring some of the most important events from House Targaryen’s history to the screen. 

With new dragonriders, shifting alliances, and multiple armies preparing for war, the conflict for the Iron Throne is set to escalate on an unprecedented scale. 

From major storylines and cast members to a release date and trailer, here’s every major update on House of the Dragon season 3.

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    House of the Dragon season 3 release date, time, and full schedule

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    House of the Dragon season 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO. 

    Like its predecessor, the third season will also have eight episodes, rolled out weekly every Sunday. 

    Here’s the full release schedule for season 3: 

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    • Episode 1 on June 21, 2026
    • Episode 2 on June 28, 2026
    • Episode 3 on July 5, 2026
    • Episode 4 on July 12, 2026
    • Episode 5 on July 19, 2026
    • Episode 6 on July 26, 2026
    • Episode 7 on August 2, 2026
    • Episode 8 (Finale) on August 9, 2026

    Where to stream House of the Dragon season 3

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    All episodes of the third season will be available to stream on HBO Max on the same day they air on television. 

    The service also houses the show’s previous two seasons, the parent series Game of Thrones, and the spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    A basic ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

    House of the Dragon season 3 cast: All the key players and new additions

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    House of the Dragon focuses on a devastating war of succession that divides the Targaryen bloodline into two factions. 

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    Team Black is led by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, alongside her husband, Daemon Targaryen. Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith reprise their roles as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen, respectively.

    Team Green is led by King Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

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    The rest of the main cast includes:

    • Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon
    • Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
    • Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole
    • Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen
    • Matthew Needham as Larys Strong
    • Jefferson Hall as identical twins: Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister
    • Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen
    • Harry Collett as Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon
    • Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen
    • Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

    Among the new additions to the season are: 

    • James Norton as Ormund Hightower
    • Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly
    • Tom Cullen as Luthor Largent
    • Tommy Flanagan as Roderick Dustin
    • Joplin Sibtain as Jon Roxton
    • Barry Sloane as Adrian Redfort
    • Annie Shapero as Alysanne Blackwood

    The plot of House of the Dragon season 3 follows a bloody naval battle

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    The series is a loose adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s prequel novel Fire & Blood, and follows the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

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    The third season is expected to kick off with the Battle of the Gullet, known as one of the bloodiest naval battles in Westerosi history. Showrunner Ryan Condal described it as the “craziest episode of television.”

    The battle takes place in the aftermath of Rhaenyra’s victory in the season 2 finale. However, her rule is immediately threatened by enemies, including pirate Sharako Lohar’s attempt to free the Gullet. 

    As Rhaenyra deals with the challenges of governing a fractured kingdom, Aemond and Cole head to Harrenhal to fight Daemon. 

    House of the Dragon season 3 trailer shows off the Battle of the Gullet

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    Ahead of the third season’s premiere, HBO released an official trailer for the new chapter, which spotlights several returning characters and uneasy alliances, including the pact between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

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    The footage also showcases the bloody Battle of the Gullet as Lohar’s Triarchy fleet engages with Rhaenyra’s forces, led by Corlys Velaryon. The conflict escalates into a series of land-based battles that will determine the future of the Targaryen bloodline. 

    Will House of the Dragon return for season 4?

    House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything To Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel’s Return

    Image credits: HBO

    HBO officially renewed House of the Dragon for a fourth and final season in November 2025. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2028. 

    Showrunner Ryan Condal first revealed the plan to conclude the prequel series with its fourth installment in 2024. During a recent interview with EW, he reaffirmed that season 4 is meant to be the final chapter.

    “I can’t speak for everybody else involved with the show and HBO and all that, but, yes, that is very much my plan,” he said. 

    House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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