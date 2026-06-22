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‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Brutally Eliminates Three Major Power Players In Bloody Naval Clash
House of the Dragon Season 3: A rider on a dragon with brown wings, flying against a pale sky.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Brutally Eliminates Three Major Power Players In Bloody Naval Clash

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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With House of the Dragon season 3 finally bringing the Battle of the Gullet to the screen, viewers have now witnessed one of the most brutal conflicts in Westerosi history. 

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the massive naval battle unfolds between Dragonstone and King’s Landing, delivering spectacle on an unprecedented scale. But the Battle of the Gullet delivered grave consequences with its explosive action. 

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon season 3 brings the Battle of the Gullet to life in brutal fashion.
  • The bloody naval clash claims several major lives and reshapes the Dance of the Dragons.
  • Team Black suffers devastating losses that could alter the course of the war.

The devastating clash claimed the lives of several fan-favorite characters, altering the balance of power in the Dance of the Dragons and reshaping the rest of the war.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

    House of the Dragon season 3’s Battle of the Gullet claims several key characters

    A bearded man in ornate armor stands on a ship deck, ready for a brutal naval clash in House of the Dragon.

    Image credits: HBO

    House of the Dragon has eliminated the Lannisters, the Triarchy, and an heir to the Iron Throne all in just a single episode.

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    The third season premiere opens with Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) leading Team Black’s fleet against Sharako Lohar’s Triarchy’s ships at the Gullet. The bloody naval clash proves to be a defining moment in the Targaryen civil war, claiming the lives of several key figures on both sides.

    The bloodshed begins when Daemon Targaryen’s troops engage Jason Lannister’s army. However, Jason (Jefferson Hall) quickly perishes off-screen, and his demise is confirmed after his severed head is presented to Daemon.  

    His brother, Tyland Lannister, also played by Hall, meets a similar fate by the episode’s end.

    A fierce woman warrior with a sword stands on a ship deck amidst chaos during a brutal naval clash in House of the Dragon.

    Image credits: HBO

    During a fight with Lohar, Tyland is thrown overboard while wearing heavy armor and sinks beneath the waves, sealing his fate. 

    As a result, the Lannisters are effectively removed from the main conflict. In the episode’s closing moments, Lohar, the fierce leader of the pirate Triarchy fleet, also meets her bitter end. 

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    After abandoning her mission to break the blockade, she instead seeks revenge on Corlys and nearly succeeds. Her actions lead to a confrontation with Corlys’s son, Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), who ultimately kills her. 

    However, the episode’s biggest and most shocking demise is reserved for the end.

    What Jacaerys and Vermax’s demise means for Queen Rhaenyra

    A man rides a dragon over a stormy sea with ships below, part of a brutal naval clash in House of the Dragon.

    Image credits: HBO

    Despite his mother’s apprehension, Jacaerys (Harry Collett) joins the battle with his dragon Vermax. After locking Rhaenyra at Dragonstone, Jacaerys heads to the Gullet with Baela, providing a much-needed boost to the Velaryon fleet.

    However, events take a turn for the worse when Rhaena, who recently bonded with Sheepstealer, joins the battle. Sheepstealer is quickly startled by the Triarchy fleet, leading him to attack Vermax.

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    Two characters share an intimate moment indoors, reflecting on the brutal power struggles in House of the Dragon.

    Image credits: HBO

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    As a result, Vermax gets caught by a grappling hook and is pulled into the water. The Triarchy’s bowmen then take out Jacaerys with a volley of arrows as he and Vermax plunge into the sea and drown.

    Jacaerys’ demise means that Rhaenyra has now lost her male heir. At the same time, Team Black loses a key political strategist and one of its most formidable dragons. Moreover, Rhaenyra has now lost three of her children in her pursuit of the Iron Throne.

    How is the Battle of the Gullet different from the book?

    A dragon with a rider soars through the sky, a powerful presence in the House of the Dragon series.

    Image credits: HBO

    While Jacaerys and Vermax’s fate is ripped straight from the source material, his motives were entirely different. In Fire & Blood, Jacaerys tries to save his brothers from being abducted by the Triarchy. Several other outcomes of the battle have also been changed in the adaptation. 

    Unlike the show, Jacaerys isn’t joined by Baela, nor is Vermax attacked by Rhaena’s dragon. In the book, Jacaerys joins several Dragonseeds and their dragons in the battle. 

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    Moreover, Sheepstealer is bonded with Nettles, an illegitimate Targaryen girl who was cut from the show, with much of her storyline reassigned to Rhaena.

    A fierce young woman with white hair rides a dragon in House Of The Dragon Season 3 during a naval clash.

    Image credits: HBO

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    In the source material, Lohar isn’t defeated by Alyn but does perish shortly after her fleet loses the battle. Similarly, Jason’s demise comes much later during the Battle at the Red Fork, while his twin, Tyland, survived long after the Dance of the Dragons.

    House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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