‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Every New and Returning Character

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House of the Dragon Season 3 continues the Targaryen bloodline’s civil war as the battle for the Iron Throne takes a catastrophic turn.

As the Game of Thrones prequel enters its penultimate chapter, fans must be eager to know which Targaryens, allies, and rivals will shape the next phase of the war of succession. With an ever-growing cast and a complex web of loyalties, keeping track of every character can be challenging.

Highlights 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 brings back key players from Team Black and Team Green.

Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke lead the ensemble of Westerosi figures.

New warriors, lords, and knights join the escalating Targaryen civil war in Season 3.

This guide breaks down all the confirmed returning stars and new additions joining House of the Dragon Season 3.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 cast: Every returning major character

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House of the Dragon follows the war between two rival factions of House Targaryen staking their claim on the Iron Throne. Those supporting Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s claim are known as Team Black. On the other hand, King Aegon Targaryen’s side is called Team Green.

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Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Team Black

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

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The eldest child of Viserys I and his named heir to the Iron Throne, she rides the dragon Syrax.

Rhaenyra captured King’s Landing in the Season 2 finale, and Daemon also pledged his allegiance to her. As a result, with two armies and seven dragons at her disposal, Rhaenyra is arguably the strongest player in the battle.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

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The younger brother of Viserys I, also known as the Rogue Prince, is now allied with his niece-turned-wife Rhaenyra.

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With his Valyrian steel sword Dark Sister and bond with the dragon Caraxes, Daemon is easily one of the most formidable fighters on Team Black. Despite reaffirming his loyalty to Rhaenyra, his vision of the future, including the return of the White Walkers, makes him an unpredictable force.

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

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Also known as the Sea Snake, the head of House Velaryon now serves as Rhaenyra’s Hand. He was last seen preparing to support Rhaenyra’s war effort alongside his son Alyn of Hull.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

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The firstborn son of Rhaenyra and her heir, Jacaerys, and his dragon, Vermax, are key figures on Team Black.

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Jacaerys gained greater prominence after forging several key alliances on his mother’s behalf in Season 2. He played a key role in securing House Stark’s support by befriending Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor).

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

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The elder daughter of Daemon and Laena Velaryon, who is betrothed to Jacaerys. While not as prominent a military leader as some of her allies, she helped gather important intel on Team Green.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

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Daemon and Laena’s younger daughter, who is yet to truly begin her journey as a dragonrider. The Season 2 finale saw her stumble upon the wild dragon of Vale, Sheepstealer. Taming the dragon could make Rhaena a far more significant player in the war.

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Other key members of Team Black

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Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria , the head of a network of spies in King’s Landing and Rhaenyra’s advisor.

, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull , Corlys Velaryon’s bastard son, and a skilled sailor in the Velaryon fleet.

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull , Corlys Velaryon’s bastard son, and a dragonseed who bonds with Seasmoke.

Tom Bennett as Ulf , a dragonseed who claims the dragon Silverwing.

Kieran Bew as Hugh , a dragonseed who claims the mighty dragon Vermithor.

King Aegon II Targaryen’s Team Green

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

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Viserys I’s second wife and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s childhood companion. She is the mother of Aegon II Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, and Helaena Targaryen.

In the Season 2 finale, Alicent makes a deal with Rhaenyra, sacrificing the Iron Throne, to save her family. However, she is forced to agree to Rhaenyra’s non-negotiable condition of taking Aegon’s head to secure her new rule.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

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Alicent’s father and Aegon’s grandfather, who formerly served as his Hand of the King. However, Otto was dismissed from the role and replaced by Ser Criston Cole.

He was last seen in a prison cell. Otto is largely responsible for the machinations that led to Aegon replacing Rhaenyra as Viserys’ heir.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

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The sixth king of the Seven Kingdoms, whose succession of Viserys sparked the Dance of the Dragons.

In Season 2, Aegon II was betrayed by his brother Aemond at the Battle of Rook’s Rest. He survived the attack but was left badly scarred. Aegon was last seen setting out for Essos with Larys Strong’s help, hoping to return later and seek revenge on his brother.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

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Alicent and Viserys’ youngest child, Aemond, became the Regent and Protector of the Realm after betraying Aegon.

In the Season 2 finale, Aemond found himself outnumbered by Team Black’s dragonriders at Dragonstone and failed to convince his sister to join his side.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

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Alicent and Viserys’ only daughter and Aegon’s wife, she refused to side with Aemond and ride into battle with her dragon, Dreamfyre.

Helaena is aware of Aemond betraying Aegon, thanks to a vision that showed her the latter would reclaim the throne while Aemond would lose his life. Helaena also appeared in Daemon’s vision, suggesting she has a larger role to play in Westeros’ future.

Other key members of Team Green

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Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole , the ambitious Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and a key military leader for the Greens.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong , a cunning master of whispers who wields information as his greatest weapon.

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower , Alicent Hightower’s brother and a knight serving the Green cause.

Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister , twin brothers, with Jason leading House Lannister and Tyland serving as a shrewd political strategist for the Greens.

Abigail Thorn as Sharako Lohar, the formidable commander of the pirate fleet known as the Triarchy.

All the new players joining the war in Season 3

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Aside from the existing major characters vying for the Iron Throne, several new faces will also join the cast in Season 3 as the war escalates to a new scale. Among the new additions are:

James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower , the Lord of Oldtown and head of House Hightower, leading a powerful Green army during the civil war.

Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent , a formidable City Watch commander in King’s Landing known for his loyalty and strength in battle.

Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin , the battle-hardened Lord of Barrowton, nicknamed Roddy the Ruin, who fights for Rhaenyra’s cause.

Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly , a knight of House Manderly and steadfast ally of House Stark from the North.

Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton , a fearless knight known as Bold Jon Roxton and one of the realm’s most dangerous swordsmen.

Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort , a noble knight of House Redfort, sworn to the Arryns of the Vale.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.