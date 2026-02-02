Who Is Egg? All Aegon Targaryens In Game Of Thrones Universe, Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

The third episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveals the shocking truth about Egg’s real identity.

Initially introduced as a squire to Ser Duncan the Tall, Egg turns out to be Aegon Targaryen, the son of Prince Maekar Targaryen.

In the books, he later becomes Aegon the Unlikely, the fifth of his name to sit over the Iron Throne. However, Egg is not the only king to carry the name Aegon, with several others in the World of Ice and Fire preceding and succeeding him.

Highlights A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 reveals that Egg isn’t just a squire, he’s secretly Aegon Targaryen.

Aegon is revealed to be the birth of a major Game of Thrones character, while another character in the books also has the same name.

House of the Dragon heavily features Aegon II Targaryen, while twelve characters share the name in the source material.

The name has a significant meaning in the Game of Thrones universe, and here is everything you need to know about all the characters who share the name.

Spoilers ahead!

There are two Aegon Targaryens in Game of Thrones

Young boy known as Egg, a key Aegon Targaryen character, sitting by candlelight in a dim medieval setting.

Image credits: HBO

The first Targaryen family member with the name Aegon was the Lord of Dragonstone, the son of Lord Gaemon, who is mentioned in the companion books The World of Ice & Fire and Fire & Blood. In Game of Thrones, most of the Targaryen bloodline has been erased, but two characters with the name have a significant presence.

Firstly, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Princess Elia Martell’s only son, Aegon VI, allegedly lost his life at the hands of Ser Gregor Clegane while he was still a baby. His demise is one of the major motivators behind Oberyn Martell’s quest for revenge against the Lannisters.

Jon Snow dressed in fur cloak and armor in a medieval setting, representing Aegon Targaryens in Game of Thrones universe.

Image credits: HBO

In the series, it is subsequently revealed that Jon Snow, the supposedly illegitimate son of Ned Stark, is actually the love child of Rhaegar and Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark. His birthname is revealed to be Aegon, but it has yet to be confirmed in the source material.

Meanwhile, a character named Young Griff, who does not appear in the show but plays a key role in A Dance with Dragons, claims to be the long-deceased son of Rhaegar and Elia Martell. However, some characters have questioned the authenticity of his claims.

Aegon II Targaryen is a major player in House of the Dragon

Young Aegon Targaryen, known as Egg, with platinum hair in a dimly lit throne room from the Game of Thrones universe.

Image credits: HBO

Aegon II Targaryen appears in House of the Dragon, with Tom Glynn-Carney playing the grown-up version. He is the eldest son of Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, and the half-brother to Rhaenyra Targaryen.

He is crowned the sixth king of Westeros after the demise of his father and is the second Aegon, after Aegon the Conqueror, to sit on the Iron Throne. However, he is infamous for his hedonism and, unlike the previous King Aegon, lacks leadership qualities despite his mother’s best efforts.

Aegon III Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Unlucky—the son of Rhaenyra—also appears as a child in the series. He succeeded his half-uncle at the end of the Targaryen Civil War.

Other Aegon Targaryens in the World of Ice and Fire

Young Aegon Targaryen, known as Egg, walking with a horse through a misty forest path in the Game of Thrones universe.

Image credits: HBO

In total, there are twelve Aegon Targaryens who appear or are mentioned in the source material. Aegon the Conqueror brought the Seven Kingdoms under one rule almost two centuries before the main series.

Aegon IV Targaryen, known as Aegon the Unworthy, the son of Viserys II, ruled the Seven Kingdoms from 172 to 184 AC. His son Daeron II Targaryen is the grandfather of Aegon V, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Aegon the Uncrowned, the eldest son of King Aenys I Targaryen, is also mentioned in the supplementary material. The great-great-grandson of Egg and the third son of King Aerys II Targaryen was also named Aegon, but never became king.

King Viserys I’s younger brother, and King Jaehaerys I’s firstborn son—who passed away less than a year after their birth—were named after Aegon the Conqueror.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.