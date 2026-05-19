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The Stuttgart-based digital artist Thomas Pohl, better known online as “Suckertom,” has a talent for editing pop culture images and scenes from movies, TV series, and cartoons into unhinged commentary on the current state of society.

Bored Panda has featured his work before, and this new batch continues the same beautifully cursed approach. His humor often comes from treating a visual pun as seriously as possible, whether that means turning a dramatic movie moment into a bathroom joke, giving familiar characters bizarre redesigns, or combining two references that should probably never have met. The result is a collection of edits that are silly, surreal, or even disturbing.

Scroll down to see more of “Suckertom’s” latest edits, and upvote the ones that made you laugh, pause, or wince a little.

More info: Instagram

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#1

This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

suckertom Report

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ryanmortimer avatar
Kaz
Kaz
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21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Cybertruck could never reach 88 and stay together.

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    #2

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

    suckertom Report

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    #3

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #4

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #5

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that film! Romeo + Juliet!

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    #6

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #7

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    6points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ew. Put it away. Now.

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    #8

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #9

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #10

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    James016
    James016
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could be Nic Cage for real.

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    #11

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #12

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #13

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #14

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #15

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #17

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #18

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #19

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #20

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #21

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #22

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
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    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When do we get the Shizzle emoji?

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    #23

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #24

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #25

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #26

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #27

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #28

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm... Hugh Jackman...

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    #29

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #30

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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    #31

    This Digital Artist Creates Silly Edits That Turn Pop Culture Into Pure Absurdity (30 Pics)

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