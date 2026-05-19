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The Stuttgart-based digital artist Thomas Pohl, better known online as “Suckertom,” has a talent for editing pop culture images and scenes from movies, TV series, and cartoons into unhinged commentary on the current state of society.

Bored Panda has featured his work before, and this new batch continues the same beautifully cursed approach. His humor often comes from treating a visual pun as seriously as possible, whether that means turning a dramatic movie moment into a bathroom joke, giving familiar characters bizarre redesigns, or combining two references that should probably never have met. The result is a collection of edits that are silly, surreal, or even disturbing.

Scroll down to see more of “Suckertom’s” latest edits, and upvote the ones that made you laugh, pause, or wince a little.

More info: Instagram