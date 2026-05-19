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One of the rites of passage in any relationship is meeting your significant other’s friends. Arguably, it can feel almost as important as meeting their parents. After all, these people are part of their close circle, and naturally, you want to get along with them.

Unfortunately for this woman, her boyfriend’s best friend turned out to be an absolute nightmare to be around. In her eyes, he was creepy, obsessive, and seemed to make it his mission to break them up. What made it even worse was that her boyfriend didn’t seem to be doing much to stop it.

Unsure what to do next, she took to Reddit to ask for advice. Read the full story below.

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The woman found herself in a strange situation: her boyfriend’s best friend seemed obsessed with him and determined to break them up

Image credits: William Fortunato / pexels (not the actual photo)

Her attempts to get along with him went nowhere, and now she doesn’t know what to do

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: leavemealon3333

Many readers agreed the best friend was a major issue, but they were even more concerned that her boyfriend wasn’t properly standing up for her

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