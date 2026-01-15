How A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Timeline Fits Into The Game Of Thrones Universe

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the newest spin-off of the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. While it takes place in the same setting, it features new characters, and the story will take viewers to a different era of Westeros.

The series is set to premiere on January 18, 2026, and adapts George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. However, given Martin’s expansive worldbuilding and two previous TV shows, it may be hard for some fans to track the franchise’s timeline.

Highlights A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones, and follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg.

The spin-off is also connected to House of the Dragon, unfolding about 80 years after the Dance of the Dragons.

Future seasons could span decades of Westerosi history, potentially leading up to the tragic Summerhall fire and the rise of the Mad King.

Here’s how the new spin-off connects to some of the major events in the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

Is A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms a sequel or a prequel to Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones logo with medieval emblem background, illustrating the timeline in the Seven Kingdoms universe.

Image credits: HBO/YouTube

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is a prequel to Game of Thrones, and the first season is based on the 1998 novella The Hedge Knight. It follows a wandering knight, Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk, and his newly recruited squire, Egg, as they explore Westeros roughly a century before the events of the main series.

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in armor riding a horse, representing the timeline in the Game of Thrones universe.

Image credits: HBO

In the world of Ice and Fire, the most commonly used designation for years is “AC” and “BC,” with the year 1 AC referring to Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

The first season of Game of Thrones is set in 298 AC, during the reign of King Robert Baratheon. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 takes place in 209 AC, during the reign of King Daeron II.

The already confirmed second season will adapt the novella The Sworn Sword, which is set between 210 AC and 211 AC, after the Great Spring Sickness, which results in King Daeron II’s demise.

How does A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms connect to House of the Dragon?

Fleet of ships with black sails and red dragon sigils sailing on a dark sea from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline.

Image credits: HBO

Simultaneously, the new Game of Thrones spin-off also serves as a sequel to House of the Dragon, which primarily focuses on the Targaryen Civil War, also known as The Dance of the Dragons.

The conflict occurred between 129 AC and 131 AC, following the passing of King Viserys I Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms characters in medieval attire, fitting into the Game of Thrones universe timeline.

Image credits: HBO

As a result, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms takes place roughly 80 years after the events of House of the Dragon, which will return with its third season later this year and has been renewed for a fourth installment.

The series is mainly based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen. Thus, it will likely end with Aegon III taking the throne as depicted in the source material.

How long will A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms last?

Two characters from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in medieval attire sitting in a candlelit tent scene from Game of Thrones.

Image credits: HBO

Although it hasn’t been officially greenlit yet, a potential third season of the spin-off would adapt the third novella, The Mystery Knight, which takes place in 212 AC.

However, Martin has confirmed he had planned several more novellas exploring the exploits of Dunk and Egg.

In January, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms co-creator Ira Parker told The National that Martin had shared “10 to 12 more little outlines” with him that would follow “Dunk and Egg all the way through their life.”

Therefore, by the time the spin-off ends, it could cover events up to 259 AC, when a great fire at Summerhall leads to Aerys II “Mad King” Targaryen taking the throne, leading into the prologue of Game of Thrones season 1.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will stream on HBO Max.