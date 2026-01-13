Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Release Date And Time For All Episodes
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1 character pulling a rope and another aiming a sword outdoors in medieval attire.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

30

0

The second spin-off to the popular HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones will take fans back to Westeros, albeit during a completely different era for the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg, the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release in less than one week.

Comprising six episodes, the first installment will adapt the 1998 novella The Hedge Knight, which takes place roughly a century before the main series. It will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, a wandering hedge knight, and his squire, Egg.

RELATED:

    When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release?

    Image credits: Steffan Hill/HBO

    A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 will premiere on Sunday, January 18, 2026, on HBO and stream on Max. The remaining episodes will debut weekly on Sundays and have a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. The first season finale is scheduled to drop on February 22, 2026.

    Here’s the complete release schedule for all season 1 episodes:

    • Episode 1: January 18, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Episode 2: January 25, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Episode 3: February 1, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Episode 4: February 8, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Episode 5: February 15, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Episode 6: February 22, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET

    When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 coming out?

    Image credits: Steffan Hill/HBO

    In November 2025, ahead of the show’s first season premiere, HBO confirmed that the series had been renewed for a second season.

    In December 2025, filming for the second installment began in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

    While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 does not have a confirmed release date, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2027. However, an exact episode count for the second season is currently under wraps.

    Meanwhile, HBO has also renewed the other Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, for a fourth installment.

    The Golden Globe Award-winning series is expected to return with its third season in Summer 2026, and season 4 is aiming for a 2028 release.

    Where to catch up on Game of Thrones and its spin-off? 

    Image credits: Steffan Hill/HBO

    Ahead of the new spin-off’s premiere, fans can catch up on all the events in Westeros by rewatching Game of Thrones.

    All eight seasons of the series, which aired 73 episodes between 2011 and 2019, are currently streaming on Max (in the USA).

    Image credits: Steffan Hill/HBO

    Viewers who are already all caught up on the main series can also stream both seasons of House of the Dragon on Max. The spin-off is based on Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood.

    It takes place roughly 200 years before the main series and 100 years before A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

    A Basic (with Ads) subscription of Max costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year. A Standard (Ad-Free) plan charges $18.49/month or $184.99/year, while the Premium plan is priced at $22.99/month or $229.99/year.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
