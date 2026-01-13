A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Plot: The Story And Characters Revealed So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is inching closer to its release date, and several key plot details and characters have already been unveiled. The Game of Thrones spin-off is set in Westeros and follows the tale of a knight and his squire.

Unlike the original series, it will have a drastically different tone and feature brand new characters. However, that does not mean the spin-off won’t feature returning characters and references to the franchise’s wider lore.

Highlights A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones, the spin-off focuses on Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, as they explore a Westeros without magic and dragons.

Two of the Great Houses play a key role in season 1, and familiar faces from the main series could also make cameos.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 plot and characters

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms characters celebrating in medieval clothing during an outdoor festival scene.

Image credits: Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg / HBO

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1, which premieres on January 18, 2026, on HBO and Max, is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first book in author George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series.

Like the source material, the show will center on Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk, a hedge knight of lowborn status played by Peter Claffey, and his newly recruited squire, Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

The first season follows the duo as they travel to the town of Ashford, where Dunk hopes to enter a tourney but gets embroiled in a conflict with a prince from one of the Great Houses.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms character seated on an ornate throne in a dimly lit medieval room with candles.

Image credits: Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen / HBO

While Dunk is not aligned with any of the bloodlines, the Targaryens and Baratheons have a key presence in the story.

Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen, the Hand of the King, and his brother, Prince Maekar Targaryen, will be key players, along with the latter’s son, Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen.

Ser Lyonel Baratheon, aka the “Laughing Storm,” heir to House Baratheon, will also appear.

How does A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms connect to Game of Thrones?

Young knight in medieval armor and cloak sitting on a horse in a castle courtyard from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms plot.

Image credits: Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen / HBO

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms takes place roughly 100 years before the events of the main series, when the Targaryens were still ruling Westeros. The first season is set around 209 AC, approximately two centuries after Aegon I Targaryen conquered most of Westeros.

Unlike Game of Thrones, the spin-off will have smaller stakes, and co-creator Ira Parker confirmed it will not feature any fantasy or magical elements.

Older knight in dark cloak riding a black horse inside a stone fortress from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms plot scene.

Image credits: Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen / HBO

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed that the show had a more “hopeful” tone.

“Nobody’s thinking about magic. This could basically be 14th-century Britain,” she teased.

Parker’s comments align with the source material, since the Dunk and Egg stories are set 50 years after the last dragon in Westeros died and decades before Daenerys Targaryen revived them in roughly 299 AC, as depicted in Game of Thrones.

Which Game of Thrones characters can appear in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

Young knight in medieval armor leaning on a wooden fence, scene from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms plot.

Image credits: Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway / HBO

Although the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, several prominent characters from the main series are alive when the spin-off is set. In a chat with ScreenRant, Parker teased the possibility of some familiar characters being name-dropped and making an appearance.

“This first one, I think you’re gonna hear some names. I’m sure you’re gonna see faces. Yes, there are plans for faces as we move forward, hopefully,” she said.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms character wearing a crown with antlers, smiling at a candlelit medieval feast.

Image credits: Daniel Ings as Lyonel Baratheon / HBO

Maester Aemon, who was depicted as a member of the Night’s Watch in the parent series, shares a key connection with one of the main characters in the spin-off. As a result, a younger version of Aemon could appear in the first season.

A character from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms carrying a basket of flowers in a medieval market setting.

Image credits: Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle / HBO

Other characters, such as Brynden Rivers, aka the Bloodraven/Three-Eyed Raven, Old Nan, and Walder Frey, who are referenced in subsequent Tales of Dunk and Egg books, could also make cameo appearances in the first season.

Will A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms be a faithful adaptation?

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms character in chainmail and armor riding a horse in a misty forest setting.

Image credits: Peter Claffey as Dunk / HBO

In the past, the other Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, has largely deviated from the source material. The same could be true for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, which could make room for even more returning characters.

In a blog post from January 2025, Martin affirmed that the new spin-off will closely follow the first novella.

“It’s as faithful as (an) adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject),” he wrote.

Female knight in dark armor standing in a medieval setting, representing A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms plot and characters.

Image credits: HBO

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about potential cameos.

Some have speculated that Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie in the parent series, could reprise her role. At a convention in 2016, Martin confirmed that she is a descendant of Dunk, and fans have theorized that she could serve as the spin-off’s narrator.

“Can’t wait!!” Game of Thrones fans are eager to watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

