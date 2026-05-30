Happy birthday to Idina Menzel , CeeLo Green , and Wynonna Judd ! May 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Idina Menzel, 55 American actress and singer Idina Menzel, known for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice, rose to prominence in Broadway's Rent. She later gained a Tony Award for originating Elphaba in Wicked and worldwide fame voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen.



Little-known fact: Her original surname was Mentzel, which she changed to Menzel for easier pronunciation.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter Ceelo Green, 51 American singer-songwriter CeeLo Green first gained renown as a key member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. His unique voice and dynamic stage presence captivated audiences across multiple genres, blending soul, R&B, and funk. Green later achieved global stardom with Gnarls Barkley, hitting immense success with their platinum single “Crazy,” while also coaching on The Voice and earning five Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: CeeLo Green's parents were both firefighters, and his mother was also an ordained Baptist minister.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter Wynonna Judd, 62 Known for her powerful voice and emotional delivery, Wynonna Judd is an American country music singer. She first gained fame as half of the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds, earning numerous awards and hit singles. Beyond her duo success, Judd has forged a notable solo career with multiple chart-topping albums and a strong presence in television and philanthropy.



Little-known fact: Wynonna Judd provided the voice for the character Molly Cule in the animated series The Magic School Bus.

#4 American Guitarist and Singer-Songwriter Tom Morello, 62 Renowned for his innovative guitar techniques and outspoken activism, Tom Morello is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame as a founding member of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, defining the sound of politically charged rock. Morello, a Harvard graduate, continues to use his platform for social justice and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Tom Morello briefly worked as an exotic dancer in Los Angeles to support himself.

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#5 American Rapper Remy Ma, 45 An American rapper and songwriter from The Bronx, Remy Ma rose to prominence as a vital member of Terror Squad. Her powerful delivery and lyrical prowess were instrumental in their chart-topping single “Lean Back.” Beyond her musical achievements, Ma has influenced hip-hop culture through reality television and her female battle rap league. She continues to inspire many with her resilience.



Little-known fact: She was an honor roll student during her time in school.

#6 American Author and Illustrator Kevin Eastman, 64 Creative vision and collaborative spirit have defined American comic book artist and writer Kevin Brooks Eastman. He is globally recognized as the co-creator of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Eastman also notably served as the editor and publisher of Heavy Metal magazine for many years.



Little-known fact: Kevin Brooks Eastman once worked in a restaurant while trying to find publishers for his early comic book creations.

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#7 American Actor Ted Mcginley, 68 Versatile American actor Ted McGinley has built a career on joining popular television series and making characters his own. He is widely recognized for his memorable roles in Happy Days, Married... with Children, and the film Revenge of the Nerds. McGinley continues to appear in various film and television projects.



Little-known fact: He was a two-time MVP and captain of the water polo team at the University of Southern California.

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#8 American Businesswoman Marissa Mayer, 51 Known for her pioneering influence in tech, Marissa Mayer is an American business executive and software engineer who shaped Google's early products. She later led Yahoo! as CEO during a period of significant transformation.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on technology, Marissa Mayer initially considered a career as a pediatric neurosurgeon.

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#9 American Actor Stephen Tobolowsky, 75 An American actor and writer, Stephen Tobolowsky is widely recognized for his extensive career in film and television. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of Ned Ryerson in the movie Groundhog Day and for co-writing the film True Stories.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Stephen Tobolowsky was a talented baseball player until a serious childhood illness ended his athletic pursuits.

#10 Irish Actor Colm Meaney, 73 An Irish actor renowned for his versatile and grounded portrayals, Colm Meaney first gained widespread recognition for his role as Chief Miles O'Brien in the Star Trek franchise. His extensive career encompasses memorable performances in acclaimed films like The Snapper and television series such as Hell on Wheels.



Meaney has garnered critical praise, including a Golden Globe nomination and multiple Irish Film & Television Academy Awards, solidifying his status as a respected figure in international entertainment.



Little-known fact: After secondary school, Colm Meaney briefly attended a fisherman college in the northwest of Ireland and worked on a trawler before returning to his acting aspirations.

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