Who Is Ted McGinley? Theodore Martin McGinley is an American actor known for his adaptable presence across television and film, often stepping into established series. His career reflects a consistent ability to become a familiar face to audiences. He gained early notice playing Roger Phillips on Happy Days, a role that brought him into a hugely popular show. This quickly led to his memorable antagonist role as Stan Gable in the film Revenge of the Nerds.

Full Name Theodore Martin McGinley Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Newport Harbor High School, University of Southern California Kids Beau Martin McGinley, Quinn

Early Life and Education Born in Newport Beach, California, Theodore Martin McGinley honed his athletic skills playing water polo at Newport Harbor High School. His early life also included work as an ocean lifeguard during summers. He attended the University of Southern California on a water polo scholarship, initially studying urban planning and real estate. McGinley later moved to New York to pursue a modeling career, which eventually led him into acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked his early career, including a brief relationship with Brooke Shields in 1982. Ted McGinley eventually found a lasting partnership. He married actress Gigi Rice in 1991, with whom he shares two sons, Beau Martin McGinley and Quinn. The couple has been married for over three decades and currently reside in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Ted McGinley carved out a distinct niche in television, notably playing Jefferson D’Arcy on the enduring sitcom Married… with Children for seven seasons. He also appeared as Charley Shanowski on Hope & Faith. His film career includes the iconic villain Stan Gable in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise, a role he reprised multiple times. McGinley also graced classic shows such as Happy Days, The Love Boat, and Dynasty.