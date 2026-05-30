Who Is Idina Menzel? Idina Menzel is an American actress, singer, and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and commanding stage presence. She effortlessly moves between Broadway and screen, leaving an indelible mark on each. She first gained widespread recognition starring in the groundbreaking Broadway musical Rent. However, her performance as Elphaba in Wicked cemented her status, earning her a Tony Award and a devoted fan base.

Full Name Idina Kim Menzel Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Aaron Lohr Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education New York University, Tisch School of the Arts Father Stuart Mentzel Mother Helene Goldberg Siblings Cara Mentzel Kids Walker Nathaniel Diggs

Early Life and Education Idina Menzel was born in Manhattan, New York, and grew up on Long Island with her younger sister, Cara. Her parents, Stuart Mentzel, a pajama salesman, and Helene Goldberg, a therapist, nurtured her early love for performance. When her parents divorced at age fifteen, Menzel began singing at weddings and bar mitzvahs to earn money. She later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Idina Menzel’s life, including her marriage to actor Taye Diggs, whom she met during the original Broadway production of Rent. Menzel shares one son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with Taye Diggs. She married actor Aaron Lohr in 2017 and they remain together.

Career Highlights Idina Menzel achieved a significant breakthrough originating Maureen Johnson in the 1996 Broadway musical Rent, earning a Tony Award nomination. Her career soared higher originating Elphaba in Wicked, for which she won a Tony Award. Menzel’s powerful voice brought global fame as Elsa in Disney’s Frozen franchise, particularly with the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” which reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100. She also showcased her acting in the musical television series Glee. Beyond stage and screen, Menzel has released multiple solo albums, including the successful Holiday Wishes, and co-founded A BroaderWay Foundation, championing arts for young girls.