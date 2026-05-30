Who Is CeeLo Green? CeeLo Green is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for his distinctive soulful voice and flamboyant stage presence. His musical versatility effortlessly blends R&B, hip-hop, and funk genres. He first gained widespread attention as part of Gnarls Barkley, whose 2006 global smash “Crazy” redefined pop radio. The song’s unique sound cemented his status as an innovative artist.

Full Name CeeLo Green Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Shani James Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Riverside Military Academy, Benjamin E. Mays High School, Global International Alliance University, Paine College Father Thomas DeCarlo Burton Mother Sheila J. Tyler-Callaway Siblings Shedonna Alexander Kids Kingston Callaway, Sierra, Kalah

Early Life and Education Family influences shaped CeeLo Green’s early life in Atlanta, Georgia, where his parents, both firefighters, instilled a strong work ethic. He started his musical journey singing in church, a path that was deeply impacted by early family losses. Green attended Riverside Military Academy and later Benjamin E. Mays High School, although he did not officially graduate. In 2025, he received an honorary high school diploma from Atlanta Public Schools, alongside an honorary doctorate in humanitarianism from Global International Alliance University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked CeeLo Green’s adult life, including a marriage to Christina Johnson from 2000 to 2005. He has been in a long-term relationship with Shani James for over a decade. Green and Johnson share a son, Kingston Callaway, and he is stepfather to her daughters, Sierra and Kalah. He has been engaged to Shani James since 2014, though they have yet to formalize their union.

Career Highlights CeeLo Green achieved significant acclaim through his collaboration with producer Danger Mouse, forming the duo Gnarls Barkley. Their 2006 debut album, St. Elsewhere, spawned the worldwide phenomenon “Crazy,” which topped charts in over 20 countries. Beyond performing, Green expanded into television, serving as a popular coach on NBC’s The Voice for four seasons. He also launched the GreenHouse Foundation in 2012, promoting environmental education in underserved communities. To date, Green has collected five Grammy Awards, a BET Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a Brit Award, solidifying his impact on contemporary music.