Who Is Wynonna Judd? Wynonna Judd is an American singer known for her powerful, blues-tinged voice and her impactful contribution to country music. Her career spans decades as both a duo member and a solo artist. She first captivated audiences as half of The Judds, the mother-daughter duo that launched in 1983. Their debut single, “Had a Dream (For the Heart),” quickly showcased her undeniable vocal talent and set the stage for their phenomenal success.

Full Name Wynonna Judd Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Education Paul G. Blazer High School, Franklin High School Father Charles Jordan Mother Naomi Judd Siblings Ashley Judd Kids Elijah Judd, Grace Pauline Kelley

Early Life and Education Family ties in Ashland, Kentucky shaped Christina Claire Ciminella, who would later become Wynonna Judd. Her mother, Naomi, fostered a love for country music by listening to the radio in their mountain home. Wynonna learned to play guitar during her teenage years, developing her vocal talents and harmonizing with her mother before the family relocated to Nashville to pursue musical careers. She attended Paul G. Blazer High School and Franklin High School.

Notable Relationships Wynonna Judd is currently married to Scott “Cactus” Moser, a union that began in 2012. Before that, she was married to D. R. Roach from 2003 to 2007. Earlier in her life, she was married to Arch Kelley III from 1996 to 1998, with whom she shares her two children, Elijah Judd and Grace Pauline Kelley.

Career Highlights The Judds, featuring Wynonna Judd and her mother Naomi, quickly became a dominant force in country music, releasing seven albums and charting 14 No. 1 singles. They sold over 20 million records and earned five Grammy Awards before Naomi’s retirement in 1991. Wynonna then launched a highly successful solo career, with her self-titled 1992 debut album selling five million copies. She has also pursued other interests, including writing her memoir Coming Home to Myself and advocating for YouthAIDS.