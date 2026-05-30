Who Is Marissa Mayer? American business executive Marissa Ann Mayer is known for her user-centric design philosophy and meticulous approach to technology. She profoundly influenced the early development of Google’s widely used services. Mayer’s rise began as Google’s 20th employee and first female engineer, where she shaped the iconic, uncluttered search homepage. Her contributions were instrumental in popularizing Google’s interface.

Full Name Marissa Ann Mayer Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Zachary Bogue Net Worth $1.5 billion Nationality American Ethnicity German American, Finnish American Education Wausau West High School, Stanford University Father Michael Mayer Mother Margaret Mayer Siblings Mason Mayer Kids Macallister Bogue, Marielle Bogue, Sylvana Bogue

Early Life and Education Marissa Ann Mayer was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, to an art teacher mother and an environmental engineer father. Her parents nurtured both her artistic and analytical interests from a young age. She excelled at Wausau West High School, participating in debate and pom-pom, before attending Stanford University. There, she earned degrees in symbolic systems and computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence.

Notable Relationships Marissa Mayer married lawyer and investor Zachary Bogue on December 12, 2009, after a dating period. Earlier in her career, she reportedly dated Google co-founder Larry Page. Mayer shares three children with Bogue: a son, Macallister, born in 2012, and identical twin daughters, Marielle and Sylvana, born in 2015.

Career Highlights Marissa Mayer became Google’s 20th employee and first female engineer, a pivotal role in 1999 that shaped the company’s foundational products. She was instrumental in designing the iconic, uncluttered Google search interface and developing major services like Google Maps and Gmail. Her executive career expanded significantly in 2012 when she became CEO of Yahoo!, leading efforts to revitalize the internet company. During her tenure, she oversaw key acquisitions and helped grow the mobile user base to over 600 million globally.