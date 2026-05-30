Who Is Colm Meaney? Colm J. Meaney is an Irish actor known for his grounded, authentic performances across film, television, and stage. He consistently brings a compelling depth to a wide array of characters. His breakout moment arrived with his recurring role as Chief Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a part he continued in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, becoming a fan favorite. His distinctive Dublin accent often adds to his memorable portrayals.

Full Name Colm J. Meaney Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education Abbey Theatre School Father Patrick Meaney Mother Kathleen Meaney Siblings Liam Meaney, Padraig Meaney, Sean Meaney Kids Brenda Meaney, Ada Meaney

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Glasnevin, a neighborhood in Dublin, Colm Meaney was the son of Kathleen and Patrick Meaney, a van driver. He developed a passion for acting at the age of 14. He attended O’Connell’s Christian Brothers Secondary School before enrolling in the prestigious Abbey Theatre School. After his studies, he joined the National Theatre of Ireland company, laying the groundwork for his extensive career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Colm Meaney’s personal life. He was married to actress Bairbre Dowling from 1977 until their divorce in 1994, and later wed French costume designer Ines Glorian in March 2007. Meaney has two daughters: Brenda Meaney with his first wife, and Ada Meaney with Glorian, with whom he resides in Sóller, Mallorca.

Career Highlights Colm Meaney’s career is marked by an extensive body of work in television, film, and theatre. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Chief Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, appearing in 225 episodes across both series. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor for his role as Dessie Curley in the 1993 film The Snapper. Meaney also won two Irish Film & Television Academy Awards for How Harry Became a Tree in 2001 and The Journey in 2016. In 2025, Meaney received the Irish Film & Television Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating five decades of significant contributions to the industry.