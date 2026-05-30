Who Is Kevin Eastman? Kevin Brooks Eastman is an American comic book artist and writer, renowned for his imaginative storytelling and distinctive art style. He has significantly shaped pop culture with his influential creations. His breakout moment came in May 1984, co-publishing the first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This black-and-white comic quickly became a sensation, selling out overnight and sparking a global franchise.

Full Name Kevin Brooks Eastman Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (200 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Westbrook High School, Portland School of Art Father Kim Eastman Mother Sandra Eastman Siblings Marlene Eastman, Judy Eastman, Maryann Eastman Kids Shane Eastman

Early Life and Education Growing up in Portland, Maine, Kevin Brooks Eastman developed an early passion for drawing, often copying comic books and children’s literature. His father, Kim Eastman, was a tool and die maker, and his mother, Sandra Eastman, worked as a nurse. He attended Westbrook High School, befriending future comic artist Steve Lavigne. Eastman also briefly studied at the Portland School of Art, further nurturing his artistic talents.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kevin Brooks Eastman’s personal life, including his first marriage to model and actress Julie Strain from 1995 to 2006. He later married actress and producer Courtney Carr in October 2013. Eastman shares a son named Shane Eastman, and he has another child from a previous relationship. He resides in San Diego with his wife Courtney and son.