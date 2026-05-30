Who Is Stephen Tobolowsky? Stephen Harold Tobolowsky is an American actor and prolific character actor, known for his ability to embody memorable, often quirky, supporting roles across film and television. His presence consistently elevates a wide range of productions, from comedies to dramas. He achieved widespread public recognition for his role as the relentlessly cheerful insurance salesman Ned Ryerson in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day. His distinctive portrayal of the character cemented his place in cinematic history.

Full Name Stephen Harold Tobolowsky Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Ann Hearn Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Justin F. Kimball High School, Southern Methodist University, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign Father David Tobolowsky Mother June Tobolowsky Siblings Paul Tobolowsky, Barbara Kids Robert Tobolowsky, William Tobolowsky

Early Life and Education His family, of Russian descent, raised Stephen Tobolowsky in Dallas, Texas, where he and his brother enjoyed creating imaginative games. This early love for storytelling later fueled his career. Tobolowsky graduated from Justin F. Kimball High School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois in 1975.

Notable Relationships Over his long career, Stephen Tobolowsky has maintained a lasting marriage with actress Ann Hearn, whom he wed in 1988. Their enduring partnership often extends to collaborative theater projects in Los Angeles. Tobolowsky shares two sons, Robert and William, with Hearn, and the couple has built a family life rooted in their shared artistic backgrounds.

Career Highlights Stephen Tobolowsky’s film career spans over two hundred credits, establishing him as a prominent character actor in Hollywood. His memorable role as Ned Ryerson in the classic film Groundhog Day remains a career touchstone. Beyond acting, Tobolowsky expanded into writing, notably co-writing the 1986 film True Stories with David Byrne and Beth Henley. He also hosts the popular podcast The Tobolowsky Files, sharing autobiographical tales.