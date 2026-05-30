Who Is Remy Ma? Reminisce Kioni Smith is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for her potent lyricism and commanding presence in hip-hop. Her artistry consistently delivers raw, authentic narratives to a global audience. She first garnered widespread attention as a member of Terror Squad, whose 2004 hit single “Lean Back” topped charts. This breakthrough moment showcased her undeniable skill and set the stage for a compelling solo career.

Full Name Reminisce Kioni Smith Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Siblings Raemonique, Remeesha Kids Jayson, Reminisce Mackenzie

Early Life and Education Reminisce Smith grew up in the Castle Hill Projects of The Bronx, New York, where she was exposed to challenging home life circumstances. She found an early escape and solace by writing poetry, caring for her younger siblings. Her talent for rhyming caught the attention of rapper Big Pun, who became her mentor. Smith attended local Bronx schools, reportedly as an honor roll student, further cultivating her verbal skills before entering the music industry.

Notable Relationships Reminisce Smith married fellow rapper Shamele Mackie, known as Papoose, in February 2016, following their initial plans to wed during her incarceration. Their relationship was often highlighted on reality television. Smith has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship and a daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with Papoose. The couple separated in late 2024, with Papoose filing for divorce in early 2025.

Career Highlights Remy Ma carved a formidable presence in hip-hop, earning critical acclaim with her debut solo album, There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, in 2006. Her electrifying verses on Terror Squad’s “Lean Back” helped the single top the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond music, Ma expanded her influence by starring on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York and launching her all-female battle rap league, Chrome 23, in 2022. This venture provides a platform for women in a male-dominated arena. To date, she has won two BET Awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and received four Grammy Award nominations, cementing her legacy as a significant figure in rap music.