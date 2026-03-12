Happy birthday to Liza Minnelli , James Taylor , and Mitt Romney ! March 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress, Singer and Dancer Liza Minnelli, 80 Known for her commanding stage presence and powerful alto voice, Liza May Minnelli is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She gained widespread acclaim for her Oscar-winning role in the Cabaret movie and a Tony Award for Flora the Red Menace. Minnelli's godparents were Kay Thompson and Ira Gershwin.



Little-known fact: Liza May Minnelli initially harbored aspirations of becoming an ice-skater before pursuing a career in performing arts.

RELATED:

#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist James Taylor, 78 Renowned for a reflective, genre-blending sound, American singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor achieved widespread acclaim in the 1970s. His classic albums like Sweet Baby James and Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon showcased his intimate vocals and profound lyrics, making him a defining artist of his era. Taylor has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his enduring career.



Little-known fact: James Taylor originally learned to play the cello before switching to the guitar at age twelve.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Businessman and Politician, 70th Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney, 79 American politician Mitt Romney rose to prominence through his business career and leadership of the 2002 Winter Olympics. He later served as the 70th Governor of Massachusetts and was the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012. Romney is recognized for his conservative principles and willingness to challenge his own party.



Little-known fact: While serving as a Mormon missionary in France, Willard Mitt Romney was seriously injured in a car accident.

#4 American Actor and Producer Aaron Eckhart, 58 Known for his intense and versatile performances, American actor Aaron Eckhart has built a distinguished career across film and stage. He earned critical acclaim for his roles in independent films and became a household name after starring in major blockbusters like The Dark Knight. His work consistently explores complex characters with depth and conviction.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Aaron Eckhart served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Voice Actor and Singer Frank Welker, 80 An American voice actor with an astonishing range, Franklin Wendell Welker has been bringing iconic animated characters to life for over five decades. He is renowned for his extensive work across numerous franchises, embodying heroes and villains alike.



Welker's career includes enduring roles as Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo, as well as Megatron in the Transformers series. His contributions have made him one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Before his voice acting career took off, Franklin Welker began as a stand-up comedian and impressionist, touring the country in the late 1960s.

#6 American Actress Jaimie Alexander, 42 Renowned for dynamic roles, American actress Jaimie Alexander is celebrated for her powerful on-screen presence. She gained recognition portraying Jessi in Kyle XY and as the formidable Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Alexander also starred as Jane Doe in the action crime drama series Blindspot for five seasons.



Little-known fact: Jaimie Alexander was once kicked out of her high school theater program because she could not sing, leading her to pursue sports instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Journalist and Author Jake Tapper, 57 An American journalist and author, Jacob Paul Tapper, born in New York City, anchors CNN’s The Lead and co-hosts State of the Union. He is known for his incisive political commentary and moderating high-profile debates. Tapper also authored the New York Times bestseller The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.



Little-known fact: Before his celebrated journalism career, Jake Tapper once worked as a spokesman for Hooters.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Actor and Painter Courtney B. Vance, 66 Respected for his intellectual rigor and powerful performances, American actor and producer Courtney B. Vance commands both stage and screen. His career includes Emmy-winning turns in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Lovecraft Country. Vance also served as President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.



Little-known fact: Vance was an active actor with the Boston Shakespeare Company while an undergraduate at Harvard University.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Comedian and Actress Luenell, 67 An American comedian and actress known for her bold comedic style, Luenell has crafted a distinct presence across film and stand-up. Her breakthrough role in the 2006 film Borat brought her widespread recognition, followed by voice work in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and her 2023 Netflix special. She also actively supports various charitable causes.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy and acting career fully took off, Luenell Campbell served a four-month jail sentence for indiscretions related to a previous job at a bank.

#10 American Actor Titus Welliver, 64 An American actor and painter, Titus Welliver has captivated audiences with his intense and layered performances. He is widely recognized for his starring role as the titular detective in the hit streaming series Bosch.



Welliver's extensive filmography includes memorable appearances in critically acclaimed films like The Town and Argo, alongside impactful recurring roles in popular television dramas such as Lost and Sons of Anarchy.



Little-known fact: Titus Welliver befriended actor Adam Sandler while they were both attending a comedy writing class at New York University.

ADVERTISEMENT