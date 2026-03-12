Mitt Romney smiling in a suit and tie with American flags in the background for bio and career highlights.

Mitt Romney

Born

March 12, 1947

Died
Birthplace

Detroit, Michigan, US

Age

79 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Mitt Romney?

Mitt Romney is an American politician and businessman, recognized for his measured approach to public service and fiscal conservatism. He has held significant roles in both the private sector and government over decades.

His breakout moment arrived leading the Salt Lake Organizing Committee, where he successfully revitalized the financially troubled 2002 Winter Olympics. This high-profile achievement relaunched his political career and showcased his leadership abilities.

Full NameWillard Mitt Romney
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Ann Davies
Net Worth$300 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite (English, Scottish, German, French ancestry)
EducationStanford University, Brigham Young University, Harvard University
FatherGeorge W. Romney
MotherLenore LaFount Romney
KidsTaggart Romney, Matthew Romney, Joshua Romney, Benjamin Romney, Craig Romney

Early Life and Education

Willard Mitt Romney was born in Detroit, Michigan, the youngest of four children to George W. Romney, a former Michigan governor. He was raised in Bloomfield Hills and spent two and a half years as a Mormon missionary in France.

He attended Brigham Young University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 1971. Later, he completed a joint JD-MBA program from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School in 1975.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc marks Willard Mitt Romney’s relationship with Ann Davies, whom he married in March 1969. Their enduring partnership began during their college years at Brigham Young University.

Romney and Davies share five sons: Taggart, Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin, and Craig. Their family life has often been a public aspect of his political career.

Career Highlights

As an American politician, Willard Mitt Romney served as the 70th Governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He oversaw a significant reduction of the state’s budget deficit and enacted a health care reform law.

His business acumen shone as co-founder of Bain Capital in 1984, a private equity investment firm. He previously led the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics, successfully turning it around.

Signature Quote

“My commitment to America is a profound conviction that this country is the hope of the Earth.”

