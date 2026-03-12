Who Is Mitt Romney? Mitt Romney is an American politician and businessman, recognized for his measured approach to public service and fiscal conservatism. He has held significant roles in both the private sector and government over decades. His breakout moment arrived leading the Salt Lake Organizing Committee, where he successfully revitalized the financially troubled 2002 Winter Olympics. This high-profile achievement relaunched his political career and showcased his leadership abilities.

Full Name Willard Mitt Romney Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ann Davies Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (English, Scottish, German, French ancestry) Education Stanford University, Brigham Young University, Harvard University Father George W. Romney Mother Lenore LaFount Romney Kids Taggart Romney, Matthew Romney, Joshua Romney, Benjamin Romney, Craig Romney

Early Life and Education Willard Mitt Romney was born in Detroit, Michigan, the youngest of four children to George W. Romney, a former Michigan governor. He was raised in Bloomfield Hills and spent two and a half years as a Mormon missionary in France. He attended Brigham Young University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 1971. Later, he completed a joint JD-MBA program from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School in 1975.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Willard Mitt Romney’s relationship with Ann Davies, whom he married in March 1969. Their enduring partnership began during their college years at Brigham Young University. Romney and Davies share five sons: Taggart, Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin, and Craig. Their family life has often been a public aspect of his political career.

Career Highlights As an American politician, Willard Mitt Romney served as the 70th Governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He oversaw a significant reduction of the state’s budget deficit and enacted a health care reform law. His business acumen shone as co-founder of Bain Capital in 1984, a private equity investment firm. He previously led the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics, successfully turning it around.