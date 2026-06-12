Happy birthday to Adriana Lima , Dave Franco , and Don Toliver ! June 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Model and Actress Adriana Lima, 45 Renowned for her enduring presence on the runway, Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model and actress who became a global icon through her work. Adriana Lima’s nearly two-decade tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel redefined the brand and cemented her supermodel status. She also served as a long-standing spokesmodel for Maybelline cosmetics.



Little-known fact: Before she began her modeling career, Adriana Lima had once considered becoming a nun.

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#2 Actor Dave Franco, 41 Known for his versatile performances, Dave Franco is an American actor and filmmaker. He rose to fame with his role in the comedy 21 Jump Street and later made his directorial debut with The Rental. He continues to work in both acting and directing, often alongside his wife Alison Brie.



Little-known fact: Dave Franco initially envisioned himself as a high school creative writing teacher before pursuing acting.

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#3 Rapper and Singer Don Toliver, 32 An American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Don Toliver has captivated audiences with his distinctive melodic trap sound. Caleb Zackery Toliver first rose to prominence following his feature on Travis Scott's Astroworld album and the viral success of his single “No Idea.” He has since achieved a Billboard number one album with Octane, further cementing his place in music.



Little-known fact: His father, Bongo, was a rapper associated with Houston's independent Swishahouse record label.

#4 Psychologist and Cultural Critic Jordan Peterson, 64 A prominent Canadian clinical psychologist, Jordan Peterson gained international recognition for his compelling lectures and writings on complex cultural and psychological issues. He authored the global bestseller 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos and the influential Maps of Meaning, attracting millions of followers online. Peterson consistently challenges conventional thought, fostering wide-ranging discussions across various platforms.



Little-known fact: At age 14, Jordan Peterson almost became a vice-president of the Alberta New Democratic Party.

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#5 Singer Robyn, 47 Swedish singer and songwriter Robyn has spent decades reshaping modern pop with her unique blend of emotional vulnerability and upbeat electronic music. Her breakthrough came with hits like “Show Me Love” from her debut album Robyn Is Here. Beyond her chart success, she maintains artistic control through her own Konichiwa Records. She has been nominated for Grammy Awards multiple times.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Robyn lent her voice to the character Miranda in the 1989 Swedish-Norwegian animated film The Journey to Melonia.

#6 Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, 62 A Japanese filmmaker and visual effects supervisor, Takashi Yamazaki is recognized for his groundbreaking work in visually driven blockbusters. His films have captivated global audiences with their innovative storytelling and stunning special effects. He garnered international acclaim and an Academy Award for his direction of Godzilla Minus One.



Little-known fact: Few know that Takashi Yamazaki was initially introduced to film through an "Umbrella Program" as a child, where he likely saw early Godzilla films.

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#7 Actress Sonia Manzano, 76 A pioneering American actress and writer, Sonia Manzano broke ground as Maria on Sesame Street for over four decades. She also garnered 15 Emmy Awards for her writing contributions to the beloved children's series and created Alma's Way.



Little-known fact: While in college, Sonia Manzano originated the eponymous role of Sonia in the off-Broadway musical Godspell.

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#8 Actress Stéphanie Szostak, 51 A French American actress and author, Stéphanie Szostak is recognized for her compelling performances in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Iron Man 3. Szostak also captivated television audiences in the ABC series A Million Little Things and has become an advocate for mental fitness through her book "Selfish."



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Stéphanie Szostak worked in the marketing department for Chanel in New York City.

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#9 Actress Frances O'connor, 59 Versatile British-Australian actress Frances O'Connor captivated audiences with her powerful performances and insightful character portrayals. She is celebrated for lead roles in films like Mansfield Park and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, as well as her Golden Globe-nominated work in Madame Bovary. O'Connor also made a critically acclaimed directorial debut with the 2022 film Emily.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Frances O'Connor spent a year teaching English in Japan after graduating from Mercedes College.

#10 Actor and Director Timothy Busfield, 69 An American actor and director, Timothy Busfield rose to prominence with his Emmy Award-winning role as Elliot Weston on the drama series Thirtysomething. He is also known for his work in films like Field of Dreams and as Danny Concannon on The West Wing. His career showcases versatility across acting and directing.



Little-known fact: Timothy Busfield played semi-pro baseball for the Sacramento Smokeys from 1992 to 2000, achieving a 30-12 record as a pitcher.

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