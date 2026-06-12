Who Is Don Toliver? Caleb Zackery Toliver is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter celebrated for his distinctive melodic trap and psychedelic R&B sound. His versatile vocal style and genre-blending approach have carved a unique niche in contemporary music. He gained widespread public attention with his 2019 single “No Idea,” which quickly became a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok. This breakthrough solidified his presence in the industry and paved the way for broader recognition.

Full Name Caleb Zackery Toliver Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship With Kali Uchis Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Father Bongo Mother Carla Kids 1

Early Life and Education A musical atmosphere filled the Houston, Texas, home where Caleb Zackery Toliver was raised. His father, known as Bongo, was a rapper associated with the independent Swishahouse label, frequently playing music around him. After graduating from high school, Toliver dedicated himself to music, initially gaining traction by releasing tracks on SoundCloud before officially launching his career in 2017.

Notable Relationships Currently, Don Toliver is in a relationship with American singer Kali Uchis, with their connection becoming public in 2020. Their creative partnership has also extended to music, including his song “Drugs N Hella Melodies.” Toliver and Uchis welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2024. He dedicated the music video for “Deep in the Water” to Uchis and their son.

Career Highlights Don Toliver’s debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, was a critical and commercial success, peaking within the top ten of the Billboard 200. His 2019 single “No Idea” became a viral sensation, generating over 100 million streams and spawning countless videos on TikTok. His rise accelerated significantly after signing with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records in 2018, leading to collaborations and the release of his fifth studio album, Octane, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2026. Throughout his career, Toliver has also received recognition for his talent, including a nomination for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.