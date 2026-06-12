Who Is Timothy Busfield? American actor and director Timothy Busfield is recognized for his emotionally rich performances and thoughtful storytelling. He has built a career spanning decades across film, television, and theater. He rose to public prominence as Elliot Weston in the acclaimed drama series Thirtysomething, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. His layered portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike.

Full Name Timothy Busfield Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Melissa Gilbert Net Worth $500 thousand Nationality American Ethnicity White Education East Lansing High School, East Tennessee State University Father Roger Busfield Mother Jean Busfield Siblings Buck Busfield, Julia Busfield, Terry Busfield Kids Wilson Busfield, Samuel Busfield, Daisy Busfield

Early Life and Education A passion for performance took root early for Timothy Busfield, who was born in Lansing, Michigan, to drama professor Roger Busfield and his wife, Jean. This artistic upbringing fostered his natural interest in acting. He attended East Lansing High School, graduating in 1975, and later studied drama at East Tennessee State University. Busfield began his professional career at age 18 in children’s theater.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Timothy Busfield’s adult life, including his first marriage to actress and director Radha Delamarter. He later married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin. Busfield currently shares a marriage with actress Melissa Gilbert, whom he wed in 2013. He has three children from his previous marriages: Wilson, Samuel, and Daisy.