Who Is Adriana Lima? Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model renowned for her striking presence and long, influential career on the global fashion stage. Her work has consistently blended high fashion elegance with mainstream commercial appeal. She first garnered significant attention as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, making her debut in 1999 and becoming their longest-running model. Her powerful runway walk became a signature, captivating audiences worldwide.

Full Name Adriana Lima Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Andre Lemmers Net Worth $95 million Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Multiracial Father Nelson Torres Mother Maria das Graças Lima Kids Valentina Lima Jarić, Sienna Lima Jarić, Cyan Lima Lemmers

Early Life and Education Growing up in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, Adriana Lima was raised primarily by her mother, Maria das Graças Lima, after her father left the family. This upbringing instilled strong family values. Before her modeling career began, Lima aspired to become a pediatrician. She was discovered at a local mall at age thirteen, leading to her entry into local beauty pageants.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Adriana Lima’s public life, including relationships with musician Lenny Kravitz and Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein. She married Serbian NBA player Marko Jarić on Valentine’s Day 2009. Lima shares two daughters, Valentina Lima Jarić and Sienna Lima Jarić, with Jarić, with whom she later divorced in March 2016. She married film producer Andre Lemmers in December 2024 and they share a son, Cyan Lima Lemmers.

Career Highlights Adriana Lima’s career is most defined by her extensive tenure as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, spanning from 2000 to 2018, making her the longest-serving model for the brand. She frequently opened the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, showcasing her commanding presence. Beyond the runway, Lima has been a prominent face for Maybelline cosmetics, serving as a spokesmodel from 2003 to 2009 and reprising the role in 2014. She also fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Versace. Consistently ranking among the highest-paid models, Lima has cemented her status as a global fashion matriarch, recognized for her discipline and lasting influence in the industry.