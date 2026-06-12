Who Is Robyn? Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, is a Swedish singer, songwriter, and record producer renowned for her dance-oriented pop with melancholic lyrics. Her unique style and artistic independence have influenced a generation of pop artists. She first gained widespread public attention with her 1995 debut album Robyn Is Here, which featured Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles. Robyn’s music often explores themes of heartbreak and empowerment, cementing her status as a pop innovator.

Full Name Robin Miriam Carlsson Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Swedish Education Middle School Education Mother Maria Ericson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Stockholm, Sweden, Robin Miriam Carlsson was immersed in a creative household where both her parents were actors in an independent theater group. This environment shaped her artistic sensibilities from a young age. She completed her middle school education in 1993 before signing her first record deal at age 14, following a discovery by Swedish pop singer Meja during a school workshop. Robyn’s early exposure to music included voicing a character in the 1989 animated film The Journey to Melonia and recording a theme song for a Swedish television show.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robyn’s personal life, including an engagement to videographer Max Vitali. Their relationship, which began after they worked together on the “Be Mine!” video, ended after a period of reconciliation. More recently, Robyn announced in July 2023 that she welcomed a son through IVF treatment, opting to do so as a single mother.

Career Highlights Robyn’s career is defined by innovative pop music and artistic independence, most notably the impact of her 2010 single “Dancing On My Own.” This track became a global sleeper hit, often recognized as her signature song and a defining queer-club anthem. Her critically acclaimed Body Talk album trilogy, released in 2010, solidified her reputation for blending emotional depth with electronic dance-pop. The series earned three Grammy Award nominations and included other successful singles like “Hang With Me” and “Indestructible.” Robyn also founded her own label, Konichiwa Records, in 2005, gaining full creative control over her music.