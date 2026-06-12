Who Is Sonia Manzano? Sonia Manzano is an American actress and writer known for her pioneering representation of Latina women on television for decades. Her work often highlights the importance of cultural identity and education. Her career-defining role as Maria on Sesame Street captivated generations for 44 years, earning her widespread recognition and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. Manzano’s authentic portrayal connected with millions of young viewers.

Full Name Sonia Manzano Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican Education High School Of Performing Arts, Carnegie Mellon University Kids Gabriela Rose Reagan

Early Life and Education Raised in the South Bronx, Sonia Manzano grew up in a vibrant Puerto Rican household where music and community played a central role. This upbringing deeply influenced her understanding of identity and belonging. She attended the High School of Performing Arts, honing her acting skills before earning a scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University, where she landed an off-Broadway role in Godspell.

Notable Relationships A steadfast personal life has seen Sonia Manzano married to Richard Reagan since 1986. Their enduring partnership has remained largely private over the years. Manzano shares one daughter, Gabriela Rose Reagan, with her husband, and she is often seen supporting educational initiatives.

Career Highlights Sonia Manzano spent 44 years shaping children’s television as Maria on Sesame Street, a groundbreaking role that broke cultural barriers and earned her a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2016. Her consistent presence resonated with diverse audiences. Beyond acting, she secured 15 Emmy Awards for writing on Sesame Street and later created the animated children’s series Alma’s Way for PBS, further cementing her legacy in educational entertainment.