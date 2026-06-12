Who Is Stéphanie Szostak? Stéphanie Szostak is a French American actress and author, known for bringing nuanced performances to both film and television. Her work often explores complex emotional landscapes. She first garnered public attention for her role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. Szostak’s portrayal of Jacqueline Follet established her as a distinctive presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Stéphanie Szostak Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality French American Ethnicity French American Education College Of William & Mary Kids Two sons

Early Life and Education Born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, France, Stéphanie Szostak’s early life was shaped by a blend of French and American cultures. Her family background also included Jewish heritage through her father. She later moved to the US to attend the College of William & Mary in Virginia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing while playing on the varsity golf team.

Notable Relationships Stéphanie Szostak married Britt Szostak in 1996, a partnership that has remained steadfast throughout her acting career. She met her husband while studying abroad in France. Szostak and her husband share two sons, born in 2003 and 2007. The family maintains a private life outside New York City.

Career Highlights Stéphanie Szostak has built a dynamic acting career with several memorable film roles. She starred as Ellen Brandt in the 2013 blockbuster Iron Man 3, a significant entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond her film work, Szostak held a starring role as Delilah Dixon in the ABC drama series A Million Little Things from 2018 to 2023. She also authored the 2023 interactive workbook, Selfish: Step Into a Journey of Self-Discovery to Revive Confidence, Joy, and Meaning. Early in her career, Szostak received the Best Actress award at the BendFilm Festival for her performance in the 2005 independent film “Satellite.”