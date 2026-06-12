Close-up portrait of Frances O'Connor smiling with brown hair and blue textured top

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Frances O’Connor

Born

June 12, 1967

Died
Birthplace

Wantage, Oxfordshire, England

Age

58 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Frances O’Connor?

Frances Ann O’Connor is an Australian actress and director known for her compelling, often intense performances. Her screen presence elevates diverse roles across film and television.

Her breakout arrived with the critically acclaimed 1999 film Mansfield Park, which garnered significant attention for her nuanced portrayal of Fanny Price. This period drama cemented her status as a versatile leading lady.

Full NameFrances Ann O’Connor
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$3.5 million
NationalityAustralian
EthnicityIrish, possibly English
EducationMercedes College, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Curtin University
FatherNuclear physicist
MotherPianist
SiblingsOne older brother, one older sister, two younger sisters
KidsLuka Lepkowski

Early Life and Education

Born in Wantage, England, Frances O’Connor moved to Perth, Western Australia, at age two, growing up in a Roman Catholic household with a pianist mother and nuclear physicist father. She is the middle of five children.

O’Connor attended Mercedes College in Perth before honing her craft at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in literature from Curtin University.

Notable Relationships

Frances O’Connor is married to Scottish actor Gerald Lepkowski, a relationship that began in the early 2000s and has remained relatively private.

O’Connor shares one son, Luka, with Lepkowski, with whom she co-parents while balancing their careers between London and Los Angeles.

Career Highlights

Frances O’Connor anchored several acclaimed films, including her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Madame Bovary and the sci-fi drama A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which garnered her a Saturn Award nomination.

More recently, O’Connor debuted as a writer and director with the biographical drama Emily in 2022, earning rave reviews at TIFF. This venture showcased her creative versatility beyond acting.

Signature Quote

“The thing about the classics it that they are such great characters, they have a great deal of depth and different layers to them. I always find that very stimulating to play.”

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