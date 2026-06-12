Who Is Frances O’Connor? Frances Ann O’Connor is an Australian actress and director known for her compelling, often intense performances. Her screen presence elevates diverse roles across film and television. Her breakout arrived with the critically acclaimed 1999 film Mansfield Park, which garnered significant attention for her nuanced portrayal of Fanny Price. This period drama cemented her status as a versatile leading lady.

Full Name Frances Ann O’Connor Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3.5 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Irish, possibly English Education Mercedes College, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Curtin University Father Nuclear physicist Mother Pianist Siblings One older brother, one older sister, two younger sisters Kids Luka Lepkowski

Early Life and Education Born in Wantage, England, Frances O’Connor moved to Perth, Western Australia, at age two, growing up in a Roman Catholic household with a pianist mother and nuclear physicist father. She is the middle of five children. O’Connor attended Mercedes College in Perth before honing her craft at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in literature from Curtin University.

Notable Relationships Frances O’Connor is married to Scottish actor Gerald Lepkowski, a relationship that began in the early 2000s and has remained relatively private. O’Connor shares one son, Luka, with Lepkowski, with whom she co-parents while balancing their careers between London and Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Frances O’Connor anchored several acclaimed films, including her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Madame Bovary and the sci-fi drama A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which garnered her a Saturn Award nomination. More recently, O’Connor debuted as a writer and director with the biographical drama Emily in 2022, earning rave reviews at TIFF. This venture showcased her creative versatility beyond acting.