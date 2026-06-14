Happy birthday to Donald Trump , Boy George , and Lucy Hale ! June 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Businessman and Politician Donald Trump, 80 An American politician and businessman, Donald Trump rose to prominence with a commanding public presence across real estate and media. He is widely recognized for his numerous ventures, including iconic skyscrapers, luxury casinos, and popular golf courses globally. Beyond business, Trump served two nonconsecutive terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States. He also hosted the long-running reality television series The Apprentice.



Little-known fact: Donald Trump once considered attending film school in California before dedicating himself to a career in real estate.

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#2 Singer and Producer Boy George, 65 Recognized for his soulful voice and striking visual presentation, Boy George emerged from London's New Romantic scene to become a global pop icon. The British singer and songwriter fronted Culture Club, achieving massive success with hits like “Karma Chameleon,” and later enjoyed a thriving solo career as well as a respected DJ.



Little-known fact: He worked as a makeup artist for the Royal Shakespeare Company before finding music fame.

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#3 Actress and Singer Lucy Hale, 37 Dynamic American actress and singer Lucy Hale gained widespread fame for her role as Aria Montgomery in the long-running series Pretty Little Liars. She also released her debut album, Road Between, and co-hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Lucy Hale was one of five winners on the reality singing competition American Juniors in 2003.

#4 Rapper Gunna, 33 Rising from the vibrant Atlanta hip-hop scene, American rapper Gunna has carved a niche with his distinctive melodic flow and captivating storytelling. His musical style blends trap with a smooth vocal delivery, appealing to a broad audience.

He gained prominence through mixtapes like Drip Season 3 and achieved diamond certification for his hit single “Drip Too Hard,” alongside multiple chart-topping albums such as Wunna and DS4Ever.



Little-known fact: His early music career began at age fifteen, initially releasing a mixtape under the name Yung Serg.

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#5 Actress and Comedian Marla Gibbs, 95 A formidable American actress, singer, comedian, writer, and television producer, Marla Gibbs is celebrated for her impactful roles and sharp wit. Gibbs rose to prominence as Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, earning multiple Emmy nominations. She then starred in and co-produced the hit sitcom 227, further establishing her as a television icon.



Little-known fact: During her early years on The Jeffersons, Marla Gibbs impressively balanced her acting career with a full-time job as a reservations agent for United Airlines.

#6 Pianist Lang Lang, 44 Renowned for his dynamic artistry, Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang has earned global acclaim for his captivating performances. Lang Lang became a cultural ambassador, inspiring millions worldwide through his concerts and dedication to music education. He continues to push boundaries in classical music, collaborating with diverse artists and advocating for young talent.



Little-known fact: Lang Lang's initial inspiration to learn piano at age two came from watching the Tom and Jerry episode "The Cat Concerto."

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#7 Actor and Singer Kevin Mchale, 38 Known for his versatile talent and engaging screen presence, American actor and singer Kevin McHale rose to fame as Artie Abrams on the musical comedy-drama Glee. Beyond his memorable acting, he has launched a solo music career and co-hosts the popular podcast And That's What You Really Missed.



He is also recognized for his advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Kevin McHale was part of the boy band NLT, which toured with The Pussycat Dolls.

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#8 Director and Screenwriter Diablo Cody, 48 Known for her distinctive voice in film, American writer and producer Diablo Cody earned an Academy Award for her debut screenplay, Juno. She has also written acclaimed films like Young Adult and created the television series United States of Tara, showcasing her versatility.



Little-known fact: Diablo Cody adopted her unique pen name after listening to the Arcadia song “El Diablo” while driving through Cody, Wyoming.

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#9 Actor Faizon Love, 58 Renowned for his commanding comedic style, Faizon Love is an American actor and comedian who gained significant fame for his breakout role as Big Worm in the 1995 film Friday. He is also known for appearances in comedies like Elf and Couples Retreat, showcasing his versatility on screen. Additionally, Love provided the voice for Sean “Sweet” Johnson in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, further cementing his presence in entertainment.



Little-known fact: Faizon Love began his stand-up comedy career at the remarkably young age of 15.

#10 Comedian and Actress Heather Mcdonald, 56 Known for her sharp observations, American comedian and author Heather McDonald rose to prominence as a writer and performer on Chelsea Lately. She cemented her comedic standing with her popular "Juicy Scoop" podcast, releasing multiple stand-up specials.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy career, Heather McDonald also became a licensed realtor, following in her parents' footsteps.

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