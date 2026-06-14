Who Is Boy George? Boy George is a British singer and songwriter, instantly recognizable for his distinctive soulful voice and flamboyant visual style. He became an icon of the New Romantic movement, blending fashion and music in the 1980s. His breakout moment arrived as the lead vocalist of Culture Club, whose genre-bending sound quickly topped charts worldwide. The band’s hit single “Karma Chameleon” dominated the airwaves, solidifying his place in pop history.

Full Name Boy George Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Education Eltham Green School Father Jerry O’Dowd Mother Dinah O’Dowd Siblings Kevin O’Dowd, Gerald O’Dowd, David O’Dowd, Richard O’Dowd, Siobhan O’Dowd, Jeremiah O’Dowd

Early Life and Education Growing up in a working-class Irish Catholic family in Barnehurst, Kent, George Alan O’Dowd was the second of five children, often feeling like the “pink sheep” among his siblings. His mother, Dinah, and father, Jerry, navigated familial struggles that shaped his early identity. He attended Eltham Green School but was expelled at fifteen, drawn instead to London’s vibrant punk and New Romantic scenes. His early interest in glam rock, particularly David Bowie and T. Rex, heavily influenced his unique appearance.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Boy George’s life, most notably his tumultuous, on-again, off-again relationship with Culture Club drummer Jon Moss. This complex dynamic, often kept private during the band’s peak, fueled much of their iconic songwriting. Currently, Boy George is reportedly single. He has no children, and his public statements indicate a focus on his career rather than romantic relationships in recent years.

Career Highlights Culture Club’s debut album, Kissing to Be Clever, launched Boy George to international fame, scoring massive hits like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon.” The band’s second album, Colour by Numbers, sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Beyond music, Boy George launched his own clothing line, B Rude, in 2005, showcasing his enduring influence on fashion. He also served as a coach on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia, expanding his reach into television.