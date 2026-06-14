Who Is Donald Trump? Donald John Trump is an American politician and businessman, renowned for his ventures in real estate and his commanding public presence. His bold approach to development and media has defined much of his career. His breakout moment arrived with the immense popularity of The Apprentice, a reality television show that bolstered his fame as a billionaire. The program’s success cemented his image in the public eye, often featuring his memorable catchphrase, “You’re fired!”

Full Name Donald John Trump Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6.5 billion Nationality American Ethnicity German American and Scottish American Education New York Military Academy, Fordham University, University of Pennsylvania Father Fred Trump Mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Siblings Maryanne Trump Barry, Fred Trump Jr., Elizabeth Trump Grau, Robert Trump Kids Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Queens, New York City, Donald Trump grew up in a wealthy family, with his father, Fred Trump, a prominent real estate developer. This environment introduced him early to the world of property and business. He attended the New York Military Academy, a private boarding school, and later pursued higher education at Fordham University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Notable Relationships Donald Trump has been married three times, first to Ivana Zelníčková, then to Marla Maples, and currently to Melania Knauss since 2005. His marriages have often been subjects of public interest throughout his career. He shares five children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump with Ivana; Tiffany Trump with Marla; and Barron Trump with Melania, with whom he resides.

Career Highlights Donald Trump built an extensive real estate empire through The Trump Organization, developing iconic skyscrapers, casinos, and golf courses worldwide. He secured landmark properties such as Trump Tower and invested heavily in Atlantic City casinos, marking a significant presence in luxury development. Beyond real estate, Trump expanded his brand into media, notably hosting the hit reality television series The Apprentice, which ran for over a decade. He also owned and operated the Miss Universe pageants, further solidifying his media personality status. His political career culminated in serving two nonconsecutive terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, where he enacted significant tax cuts and appointed three Supreme Court justices.