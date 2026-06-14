Who Is Kevin McHale? Kevin Michael McHale is an American actor, singer, and dancer, widely celebrated for his versatile roles and engaging stage presence across various entertainment platforms. His career spans popular television, music releases, and successful podcast ventures, showcasing his diverse talents. He first gained widespread recognition through his pivotal role as Artie Abrams on the hit Fox series Glee. McHale’s portrayal of the wheelchair-bound character connected profoundly with audiences worldwide, earning him critical acclaim.

Full Name Kevin Michael McHale Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Academy of the Canyons High School Father Christopher McHale Mother Elizabeth Payne

Early Life and Education Kevin Michael McHale, born in Plano, Texas, was the youngest of four children, with his older sister, a talent agent, inspiring his path into entertainment before he attended Academy of the Canyons High School in California.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship, Kevin McHale has been with fellow actor Austin P. McKenzie since 2016. They met on the set of the miniseries When We Rise and often share glimpses of their life together on social media. McHale and McKenzie remain a popular and visible LGBTQ+ couple within Hollywood. He previously dated Jenna Ushkowitz, his Glee co-star, during the early years of their show.

Career Highlights Kevin McHale’s career breakthrough arrived with his role as Artie Abrams in the acclaimed Fox series Glee. His portrayal earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and multiple Teen Choice Award nominations, captivating audiences for six seasons. Beyond acting, McHale has expanded into music and podcasting. He released his debut EP, Boy, in 2019 and currently co-hosts the popular iHeart podcast And That’s What You Really Missed.