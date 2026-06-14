Gunna: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gunna
June 14, 1993
College Park, Georgia, US
32 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Gunna?
Sergio Giavanni Kitchens is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive melodic flows and trap sound. His consistent output has solidified his presence in contemporary hip-hop.
He first gained widespread attention with his 2018 mixtape Drip Season 3, which moderately charted on the Billboard 200. The collaborative single “Drip Too Hard” further propelled him into the spotlight, achieving diamond certification.
|Full Name
|Sergio Giavanni Kitchens
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|North Springs Charter School of Arts and Sciences
Early Life and Education
Gunna was raised in College Park, Georgia, by his mother alongside his four older brothers. Music became an early passion, shaping his formative years.
He attended North Springs Charter School of Arts and Sciences, among others, where his interest in creating music began around age fifteen. This early dedication foreshadowed his eventual rise in the rap scene.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Gunna’s public life, including rumored connections with influencer Jai Nice and singer Chloe Bailey. Speculation about his relationships often garners significant media attention.
He reportedly dated social media personality P Liitty in 2023. As of recent years, Gunna is considered single, with no publicly confirmed current partner or children.
Career Highlights
Gunna’s breakthrough arrived with his 2018 mixtape Drip Season 3, laying the groundwork for his melodic trap style. The project’s success led to the diamond-certified single “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby, which reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
He launched the Wunna brand alongside his second studio album of the same name, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2020. This success was followed by his second consecutive number-one album, DS4Ever, in 2022.
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