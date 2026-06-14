Who Is Gunna? Sergio Giavanni Kitchens is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive melodic flows and trap sound. His consistent output has solidified his presence in contemporary hip-hop. He first gained widespread attention with his 2018 mixtape Drip Season 3, which moderately charted on the Billboard 200. The collaborative single “Drip Too Hard” further propelled him into the spotlight, achieving diamond certification.

Full Name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education North Springs Charter School of Arts and Sciences

Early Life and Education Gunna was raised in College Park, Georgia, by his mother alongside his four older brothers. Music became an early passion, shaping his formative years. He attended North Springs Charter School of Arts and Sciences, among others, where his interest in creating music began around age fifteen. This early dedication foreshadowed his eventual rise in the rap scene.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gunna’s public life, including rumored connections with influencer Jai Nice and singer Chloe Bailey. Speculation about his relationships often garners significant media attention. He reportedly dated social media personality P Liitty in 2023. As of recent years, Gunna is considered single, with no publicly confirmed current partner or children.