Who Is Lucy Hale? Lucy Hale is an American actress and singer with a distinctive, adaptable presence. Her work often spans various genres from drama to romantic comedy. She earned widespread recognition as Aria Montgomery in the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Her compelling performance garnered her multiple Teen Choice Awards during its run.

Full Name Karen Lucille Hale Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Education Homeschooled Father Preston Hale Mother Julie Knight Siblings Maggie Hale, Kirby, Wes

Early Life and Education Karen Lucille Hale was born on June 14, 1989, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Julie Knight and Preston Hale. Her mother, a registered nurse, encouraged her early passion for performing. Hale was homeschooled as a child, concurrently taking acting and singing lessons to hone her talents. At age fifteen, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her entertainment dreams.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Lucy Hale has been linked to various figures in the entertainment industry, including actors David Henrie, Chris Zylka, and Skeet Ulrich. Her relationships often garnered media attention. Hale was recently linked to reality TV personality Harry Jowsey in 2025. She has no children and has frequently spoken about valuing her single status in recent interviews.

Career Highlights Lucy Hale’s career breakthrough arrived with her starring role as Aria Montgomery in the popular television series Pretty Little Liars, which aired from 2010 to 2017. Her acclaimed performance earned her seven Teen Choice Awards. Beyond acting, Hale launched her debut country album, Road Between, in 2014, showcasing her vocal talents. She also served as a correspondent and co-host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from 2016 to 2021.