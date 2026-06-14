Diablo Cody: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Diablo Cody
June 14, 1978
Lemont, Illinois, US
48 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Diablo Cody?
Diablo Cody is an American writer and producer known for her distinctively sharp and witty screenplays. Her unique voice often blends dark humor with heartfelt observations on modern life.
She broke into the public eye with her debut film, Juno, which garnered widespread critical acclaim. The movie became a box office hit and earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
|Full Name
|Diablo Cody
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5.5 inches (166 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian, German, English, Scottish
|Education
|University of Iowa
|Father
|Greg Busey
|Mother
|Pam Busey
|Siblings
|Marc Busey
|Kids
|Marcello Daniel Maurio, and two other sons
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Lemont, Illinois, Brook Busey was raised in an Apostolic Christian household by her parents, Pam and Greg Busey, alongside her older brother Marc. This upbringing shaped her early perspectives on societal norms.
She attended Catholic schools like Saints Cyril & Methodius School and Benet Academy, later graduating from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in Media. Her early career also involved writing a candid blog.
Notable Relationships
Diablo Cody has been married to Dan Maurio since 2009, with whom she shares three sons. Her prior marriage was to Jon Hunt from 2004 until their divorce in 2007.
She and Maurio are parents to Marcello Daniel Maurio, born in 2010, along with two younger sons born in 2012 and 2015.
Career Highlights
Diablo Cody achieved widespread recognition with her breakthrough screenplay for Juno, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. She continued her prolific screenwriting career with films like Jennifer’s Body, Young Adult, and Tully.
Beyond film, Cody created and executive produced the acclaimed Showtime comedy-drama series United States of Tara. She later made her Broadway debut writing the book for the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill.
Signature Quote
“You know, I did not like being famous. It was a stressful and ugly time, and I’m glad it’s over.”
See Also
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