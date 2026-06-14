Who Is Diablo Cody? Diablo Cody is an American writer and producer known for her distinctively sharp and witty screenplays. Her unique voice often blends dark humor with heartfelt observations on modern life. She broke into the public eye with her debut film, Juno, which garnered widespread critical acclaim. The movie became a box office hit and earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Full Name Diablo Cody Gender Female Height 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, German, English, Scottish Education University of Iowa Father Greg Busey Mother Pam Busey Siblings Marc Busey Kids Marcello Daniel Maurio, and two other sons

Early Life and Education Growing up in Lemont, Illinois, Brook Busey was raised in an Apostolic Christian household by her parents, Pam and Greg Busey, alongside her older brother Marc. This upbringing shaped her early perspectives on societal norms. She attended Catholic schools like Saints Cyril & Methodius School and Benet Academy, later graduating from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in Media. Her early career also involved writing a candid blog.

Notable Relationships Diablo Cody has been married to Dan Maurio since 2009, with whom she shares three sons. Her prior marriage was to Jon Hunt from 2004 until their divorce in 2007. She and Maurio are parents to Marcello Daniel Maurio, born in 2010, along with two younger sons born in 2012 and 2015.

Career Highlights Diablo Cody achieved widespread recognition with her breakthrough screenplay for Juno, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. She continued her prolific screenwriting career with films like Jennifer’s Body, Young Adult, and Tully. Beyond film, Cody created and executive produced the acclaimed Showtime comedy-drama series United States of Tara. She later made her Broadway debut writing the book for the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill.