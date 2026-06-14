Who Is Marla Gibbs? Marla Gibbs is an American actress, singer, comedian, writer, and television producer. Her career is marked by sharp comedic timing and enduring cultural impact, spanning seven decades. She burst into public consciousness as Florence Johnston, the witty maid on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons. This iconic role earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Full Name Marla Gibbs Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Corpus Christi Elementary School, St. Elizabeth High School, Wendell Phillips Academy High School, Peter’s Business School Father Douglas Bradley Mother Ophelia Birdie Siblings Susie Garrett, Vera Louise, Freda Kids Angela E. Gibbs, Dorian Gibbs, Joseph Gibbs

Early Life and Education Marla Gibbs was born Margaret Theresa Bradley in Chicago, Illinois, to Douglas Bradley and Ophelia Birdie. Her family life laid an early foundation for resilience and a strong work ethic. She attended Corpus Christi Elementary School, St. Elizabeth High School, and Wendell Phillips Academy High School before studying at Peter’s Business School. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1963, she worked as a United Airlines reservations agent while pursuing acting in local theater.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Marla Gibbs’s personal life includes her marriage to high school sweetheart Jordan Gibbs. They were married in 1955 and divorced in 1973 after 18 years. Since her divorce, Gibbs has remained single, content with her independence, and has not remarried. She shares three children, Angela E. Gibbs, Dorian Gibbs, and Joseph Gibbs, with her former husband.

Career Highlights Marla Gibbs’s career is highlighted by her unforgettable portrayal of Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, a role that garnered five Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She then anchored the NBC sitcom 227 as Mary Jenkins, co-producing the series. Beyond acting, Gibbs launched Marla’s Memory Lane Jazz and Supper Club, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and love for music. She also co-wrote and sang the theme song for 227 and released her own album. Her contributions earned her seven NAACP Image Awards and, in 2021, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her legacy in television history.