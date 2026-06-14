Who Is Lang Lang? Lang Lang is a Chinese classical pianist, known for his charismatic performances and technical brilliance on the global stage. His expressive playing bridges Eastern and Western musical traditions, captivating diverse audiences. He burst into the public eye in 1999, substituting for an ailing André Watts with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. This performance at the Ravinia Festival earned him rave reviews, launching his international career.

Full Name Lang Lang Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality Chinese Ethnicity Manchu Education Central Conservatory Of Music, Curtis Institute Of Music Father Lang Guoren Mother Zhou Xiulan Kids Winston

Early Life and Education Born in Shenyang, China, Lang Lang began piano lessons at age three after being inspired by a Tom and Jerry cartoon featuring Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2.” His father, Lang Guoren, an erhu musician, actively supported his early musical development. He entered Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music at nine, then moved to the US at 15 to study with Gary Graffman at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Lang won numerous competitions, showcasing his prodigious talent early on.

Notable Relationships Lang Lang married German-Korean pianist Gina Alice Redlinger in June 2019 at the Palace of Versailles. Their wedding drew international attention, celebrating the union of two classical music talents. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Winston. They have shared glimpses of their family life while maintaining privacy around their child’s identity.

Career Highlights Lang Lang’s career is marked by groundbreaking performances, including his iconic appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony, which reached billions globally. He has consistently performed with top orchestras and conductors worldwide. Beyond traditional classical concerts, he has embraced diverse collaborations, performing at the Grammy Awards with Metallica, Herbie Hancock, and Pharrell Williams. Lang also established the Lang Lang International Music Foundation in 2008 to promote music education.