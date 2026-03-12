Who Is Titus Welliver? Titus B. Welliver is an American actor, celebrated for his compelling portrayals of complex, often brooding characters across film and television. He has built a reputation for bringing depth and intensity to his roles. Welliver’s breakout moment arrived with his starring role as Detective Harry Bosch in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bosch, a character he continued in Bosch: Legacy. His nuanced performance captivated audiences and critics alike, solidifying his status as a prominent leading man.

Full Name Titus B. Welliver Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Scottish, Irish Education New York University, HB Acting Studios Father Neil Welliver Mother Norma Cripps Siblings Ethan Welliver Kids Eamonn Welliver, Quinn Welliver, Cora Welliver

Early Life and Education Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Titus Welliver was raised in an artistic household across Philadelphia and New York City. His father, Neil Welliver, was a renowned landscape painter, and his mother, Norma Cripps, worked as a fashion illustrator. Welliver initially considered following his father into painting, but later pursued acting, studying drama at New York University and HB Acting Studios.

Notable Relationships Titus Welliver has been married five times, with his current marriage to Samantha Edge beginning in 2022. He was previously married to Jose Stemkens, Elizabeth W. Alexander, Joanna Heimbold, and Heather Elizabeth Wielandt. Welliver is a father to three children: Eamonn, Quinn, and Cora. His sons, Eamonn and Quinn, are from his marriage to Joanna Heimbold, and his daughter, Cora, is from his marriage to Elizabeth W. Alexander.

Career Highlights Titus Welliver’s career is highlighted by his extensive work in television, most notably his lead role as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch, which he reprised in Bosch: Legacy and the upcoming spin-off Ballard. His portrayal of the gritty detective has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Beyond his iconic television work, Welliver has built a strong presence in film through multiple collaborations with director Ben Affleck, appearing in acclaimed movies such as Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo. He also held significant roles in popular series like Lost, Deadwood, and Sons of Anarchy.