Who Is Courtney B. Vance? Courtney Bernard Vance is an American actor known for his powerful, intelligent portrayals across stage and screen. His presence elevates any project, marking him as a respected figure in Hollywood. Vance rose to national prominence with his compelling role as Johnnie Cochran in the FX limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award; fans admired his commanding courtroom presence.

Full Name Courtney Bernard Vance Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Harvard University, Yale School Of Drama Father Conroy Vance Mother Leslie Anita Daniels Siblings Cecilie Vance Kids Bronwyn Golden Vance, Slater Josiah Vance

Early Life and Education A vibrant Detroit, Michigan, nurtured the early life of Courtney Bernard Vance, where his mother worked as a librarian and his father as a grocery store manager. This upbringing instilled a strong work ethic. He attended Detroit Country Day School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and later a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale School of Drama, where he honed his acting skills.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Courtney B. Vance’s relationship with actress Angela Bassett; they met at Yale School of Drama and married in 1997. The couple welcomed fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, via surrogacy in 2006, and they often speak about their shared family values.

Career Highlights Courtney B. Vance’s career is marked by critical acclaim, securing two Primetime Emmy Awards for his transformative roles in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Lovecraft Country. His stage work also brought significant honors, including a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy. He also made his Broadway debut in August Wilson’s Fences. Vance was also appointed President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, extending his influence beyond acting.